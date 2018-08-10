You are here
BOYSIE GAJADHAR
BOYSIE GAJADHAR Aka Boogie of Lewis Avenue ,Don Miguel Road,San Juan died on Wednesday 8th August 2018. Husband of Basdai. Father of Vina,Neelo,Sintra & Varoon. Father in law of Anganee,Rajen & Indira. Grandfather of Adesh,Avinash,Avani,Sachi,Kavi & Rahul. Son of the late Dip-narine & Jankie. Brother of Haimdath & 7 others. Brother in law of Arjoon,Sumins,Radhay Beena,Meela & Kamla. Cousin of Harry,Doolin,Malcolm & many others. Relative of the Juterams of Sangre Grande. Funeral of the late Boysie Gajadhar AKA Boogie takes place on Sunday 12th August 2018 at 9;30am at the H.O.M Lewis Avenue ,Don Miguel Road ,San Juan & thence to the Caroni Cremation Site for crema-tion at 1200 noon according to Hindu Rites
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online