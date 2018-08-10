Less than a dozen public servants represented by the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) staged a noisy protest outside the Public Services Association (PSA) headquarters, calling...
MOOTOO: ROY
MOOTOO: ROY formerly of Duncan Village departed this life peacefully on Thursday 9th August, 2018 at the age of 90. Roy was a retired prin-cipal of Canaan and Waterloo Presbyterian Schools, he was also an Honorary Elder of Ca-naan Presbyterian Church ad-ditionally Roy served as the District Commissioner for Na-parima District Scout Council and he was the founder of Duncan Village Credit Union. Roy will be lovingly remem-bered as the: Husband of: the late Rosey Mootoo. Father of: Barry and Audine Mootoo, Donna Marie and Yugdutt Sharma, and Donald and Patricia Mootoo. Grandfather of: Nicola and Sid, Colin, Re-hanna and Adam, Shivanna and Jonathan, Marc and Solange, and Michael. Great Grandfather of: Aria. Relative of: the Mootoo, Supersad and Sammy Families. The trib-ute service for the late Roy Mootoo will take place on Monday 13th August, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Susamachar Presbyterian Church, #1 Carib Street, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation will be taken up for Naparima District Scout Council and the Palliative Care Society. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Roy Mootoo please logon to www.bel-groves.com
