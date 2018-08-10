If you ever find yourself in the horrifying situation of being held up at gunpoint for your vehicle, the best chance of survival is just surrender your keys and not retaliate.
RAMDHANSINGH ORIESINGH (aka Zoot) of 7A Papourie Road, Duncan Village and Miami passed away peacefully on Thursday 2nd August, 2018 in Miami. He was the devoted husband of Dolly, beloved father of Mala, Ayee and Adesh. Father-in-law of Gordon and Melissa. Grandfather of five (5) all of Miami. Funeral service for the late Oriesingh Ramdhansingh (Zoot) take place on Saturday, 11th August, 2018 in Miami.
