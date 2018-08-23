Managing director of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Brent Lyons has described the Housing Construction Incentive Programme (HCIP) as a “win, win, win programme for all parties”, as he...
BEAUSOLEIL, BRENDA
BEAUSOLEIL, BRENDA passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August, 2018. Wife of Winston. Mother of Corinne (Patrick). Sis-ter of Jean, Mark, Monique, Bret, Adrian and Albert, Paul, Gilly, Mark. Funeral mass for the late Brenda Beausoleil takes place at The Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval on Friday 24th August, 2018 at 10:30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for the Tea Ladies of the Associates of the Radiotherapy Center, St. James (ARC). Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.
