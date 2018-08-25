The more you love someone, the deeper and more intense the feelings and emotions are in times of disappointment and heartbreak.
CARDENAS, JANET passed away peacefully on 10th August 2018. Wife of Robert Cardenas. Mother of Jason (deceased) and Reinaldo Cardenas. Sister of Ter-rance Ramirez and twin sister of Joan Stewart. Sister-in-law of the Cardenas family. Relative of the Ramirez, Ackrill, Plummer and Chow Leong families. Faithful friend of Penny Francis, friend to many. The funeral of the late Janet Cardenas took place in London on Monday 20th August 2018.
