A 28-year-old woman from east Trinidad has been released on $40,000 bail after appearing in court charged with having sex with a 13-year-old boy.
You are here
CASTILLO: OLIVE
CASTILLO: OLIVE Pole 54 Soverall Street, School Street, Carenage born May 6, 1931 died August 18, 2018. She was the Sis-ter of Kathleen Pierre (Labuen), Joseph Honore (Junior), Elma Joseph, Fitzroy Honore (Roy) (dec’d), Arneau (dec’d) & others. Sister-in-law of Pearline, Zelma & Sandra Honore. Step-mother of Andre Evelyn. Adopted Mother of Cyntiche Thomas (Cindy). Aunt of Erica, Veronica, Ann Lewis (Dark Ann), Ann Lewis (Red Ann), An-nette, Pollina, Lennox, Amerlyn, Pamela, Cherryl, Monica (dec’d), Erica, Fitroy Jnr., Joel, Sheridon, Dion, Duane, Darryl (dec’d), Conrad Lewis (dec’d), Junior John, Theodora (Tee Tee), Laura, Jessica, Cherry, Cuthbert, Sherma (dec’d) & others. Great-Aunt of Kathalena, Bernadette, Glenroy, Nekiesha, Bert, Sadiki & many others. Great-great-aunt of Gary & many others. Great-great-great-aunt of Ricardo & many others. Cousin of Sheila Mitchell (Nun), Conrad Lewis (dec’d) & others. Relative of the Roberts, Lewis, Honore, Mendez & Peters. Friend of Maria Antoine, Alloy Kong Sin (Jap), Kent Spooner, Ineceith Rodriguez (dec’d) & Ms. Yvonne (Clark & Battoo). Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday 28th August 2018, from St. Peter’s R.C. Church, Carenage, thence to the Carenage Cemetery. For en-quiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbat-too.com.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online