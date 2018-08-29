Hundreds of residents from across Mayar and environs converged at the bpTT Mayaro Resource Centre last Saturday to view a free screening of the acclaimed local film production of Green Days by the...
DE CAIRES: Brian Edward
DE CAIRES: Brian Edward passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1st August, 2018 in Tampa, Flor-ida. He will be lovingly remem-bered as the son of Fernando (deceased) and Jean De Caires nee Joseph. Husband of Risa nee Beddoe. Father of Kristy and Luke. Brother of Peter, Derek and Jeanine. Son-in-law of Terrence and the late Angela Beddoe. Brother-in-law of Karen, Lisa, Brodie, Russell, Wendell and Col-lin (deceased). Uncle of Blaine, Brandon, Janela and Justine. Relative of the Joseph, Couri and Daher families. Close friend of Richard Jodhan. Memorial Mass on Thursday 30th August, 2018 will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Church of the Assumption, Mara-val. A collection will be taken up for the T&T Cancer Society. For enquiries please call C&B 625-1170. To Send Condolences please visit our Website www.clarkandbattoo.com
