JOSEPH: ADRIAN CLYDE
JOSEPH: ADRIAN CLYDE (MUSA) died on Friday August 24th, 2018. Beloved husband of Safeeya Mohammed. Cherished son of Clyde and Linda Joseph. Brother of Ronnie (Simone) (Switzerland) and Raphael (Daniella) (Hol-land). Son in Law of Darren and Denese Mohammed. Brother in Law of Riyad Mohammed (Sha-ron). Nephew of Bruce Pereira (Consuelo); Nancy Affonso (RIP) (David); Peter Pereira (Lis), Bar-bara and Victoria Joseph. Cousin of the Pereiras, Affonsos and Josephs. Loved by too many to mention!!! Memorial Mass for Adrian will be said on Wednesday August 29th, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. the St. Finbar’s RC Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin. A col-lection will be taken up for The Parish and for Adrian’s favourite charity.
