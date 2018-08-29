“When a player reveals they are reading more, and that they are committed to self-motivation training and you have seen improved performances, that tells you that some of our players are...
KASSIE: KEITH EMERSON
KASSIE: KEITH EMERSON formerly of 51 Mc InRoy Street, Curepe passed away peacefully after a short illness in Brampton Canada. Husband of Sue Emily Edy. Father of Ronnie (julie), David and Suzanne. Son of the late Rodney and Christiana Kas-sie (Jimdar). Brother of Diane (deceased), Rawle (Kim), Clive (Nyla), Joanne (Karl) & Christella (Ken). Relatives of the Kassies and Jimdars. Cremation was on Sunday August 26th at 8:45am at Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre, Brampton On-tario. Donations to your favourite charity in memory of Keith will be appreciated.
