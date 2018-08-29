Fifty-six years ago, Trinidad and Tobago moved from a position of powerlessness under British rule to one of empowerment, as our twin-island achieved independence.
NERO-WELCH: ANN Marie Yvette
NERO-WELCH: ANN Marie Yvette passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25th August, 2018. Daughter of Mary and Joseph Nero (deceased). Wife of William Welch. Mother of Gerald and Andwele. Grandmother of Sade. Sister of Neville (deceased), Glo-ria Orr, Everett (Umilta), Andrew (Inez), Merle, Carsile, Joicelyn Caruth (Hilton), Errol (Sandra) and Arnim. Aunt of 30. Cousin of Stewart, Nelson, Welsh, Sandy and Coker families. Dear Friend of Gail, Bernice and many others. Ex-employee of The Ministry of Works and Transport, National Security, Trade, Labour and CSO. Funeral arrangements will be made in a subsequent announce-ment. For enquiries please contact R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited at 223-2007/637-2009.
