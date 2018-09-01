The National Parang Association of T&T (NPATT) is set to strum in the 2018 Parang Festival with a pre-launch jingle competition at their Hollis Avenue, Arima headquarters, tonight.
You are here
WATSON; DORIS
WATSON; DORIS (née Young Sing), memorial service will be held at St Ann’s RC church at 10:00 am on Wednesday 5th September 2018 – reception to follow. Family and friends welcome. Doris passed away at home in Houston, Texas on 17th June, 2018 at age 94. Wife of Au-brey Watson (deceased). Mother of Pam Almandoz, Peter Watson and Penny Mendonca. Mother-in-law of David Almandoz, Karen Watson and Mark Mendonca.Grandmother of Kristy Johnson (née Watson), Julie Watson, An-drew Watson, Adam Mendonca, Sarah Mendonca and Zach Almandoz. Great grandmother of Kaiden and Kaison Plymate and Katherine Johnson. Sister of Pat Young Sing (deceased), Kelvin Young Sing (deceased), Bernice Elias (deceased) and Vilma Ghent (deceased). Survived by her sis-ters Gloria Young Sing and Lima Carberry as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online