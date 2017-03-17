Guardian Media Easter Eggs-travaganza Rules and Guidelines
- The Promotion is open from Monday 20th March to Monday 3rd April from 6AM to 10PM on CNC3 and daily in the Guardian Newspaper.
- On CNC3, an Easter Graphic would be “squeezed” onto the screen a minimum of ten times per day. The graphic would consist of an Easter egg rolling onto the screen. The egg would then “hatch” and a chick with an alphanumeric code would appear. There will be one unique code per day of the promotion.
- In the Guardian Newspaper – An Easter Graphic containing an alphanumeric code will be hidden in the daily newspaper. There will be one unique code per day of the promotion.
- Interested participants must take note of the date and time/page number that they view the code on. Entrants must then log on to the websites of CNC3 and Guardian Newspaper, visit the special Easter Tab on each page and fill in the entry form and submit to become eligible to win one of four grand prizes.
- Participants may enter as many times during the promotional period as they wish to increase their chances of winning. However, entries are limited to one entry per person each day of the promotion. Participants with multiple entries per day will be automatically disqualified.
- On Wednesday 5th April, winner(s) will be selected and contacted to redeem their Prize(s) using the contact information submitted at the time of entry.
- All participants must be 18-year or older to be eligible to enter.
- Prize(s) are not transferable and must be redeem and utilised by the winning person.
- By entering into this promotion you authorise Guardian Media Limited the right to publish your name and image for promotional use related to the promotion.
- Guardian Media Limited reserves to right to change the rules of the promotion without prior written notice.
- Employees of Guardian Media Limited and prize sponsors of this promotion are not eligible to enter.
