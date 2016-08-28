Putting wage freeze on the table

On Friday, the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget, led a group of his comrades to deliver a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister in which the trade union leader complained about the length of time that the Government is taking to conclude outstanding wage negotiations.

The campaign by the trade union movement in T&T to extract higher salaries and better terms of employment from state-owned enterprises and the State must be seen, firstly, in the context of it being a responsibility of union leaders to seek the best interests of the workers they represent.

But the heightened activism of the union leaders must also be viewed against the backdrop of the fact that the previous administration granted most of the unionised workers in this country a 14 per cent wage increase for collective agreements spanning 2011 to 2014.

And the cry for higher wages must also be seen, quite obviously, through the prism of the fact that the amount of revenue that the Government and most state enterprises expect to collect for the 2016 fiscal year will be substantially less than was originally projected to be collected for the 2015 fiscal year.

It bears repeating that when former Finance minister Larry Howai presented the 2015 budget on September 8, 2014, he said that based on an average oil price of US$80 a barrel and a gas price of US$2.75 a unit, he would collect total revenue of $60.35 billion, with energy revenues contributing $21.22 billion of that amount.

It was based on the expectation that T&T would collect $60.35 billion in revenue in the 2015 fiscal year that the then administration, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, went ahead and granted organised State and state enterprise workers increases of 14 per cent.

The world of September 2016 is vastly different from two years ago. In that period, the global energy market has seen an excess of oil and natural gas supply over demand, which has led to a collapse in the world market prices of oil, natural gas, ammonia, methanol, urea, propane, butane, natural gasoline and other petrochemical exports from this country.

When he presented the mid-term budget review, the current Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, said the revised estimate of revenue for the 2016 fiscal year $52.68, which is an anticipated revenue shortfall of $7.7 billion.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley was absolutely correct, then, when he told a recent post-Cabinet news conference that some labour leaders seem “to want more out of less.”

The fact is that if a government has collected, is collecting and will collect less revenue, it would be almost criminally irresponsible for its minister of finance to offer public sector workers any increase in their compensation at all.

Local labour leaders should know that Brazil President Dilma Rousseff is facing impeachment—summary removal from office—for failing to meet the fiscal target that her administration had set.

While the legal context in T&T may be different to Brazil, it is indisputable that it would be recklessness in the extreme for Mr Imbert to greenlight the chief personnel officer to begin negotiations with public sector workers at anything but a wage freeze for the outstanding collective agreements.

The fact that T&T’s current administration has not told the labour leaders in plain language that the best that it can offer is a wage freeze exemplifies the kind of fiscal cowardice that last Sunday’s editorial warned was the real danger facing T&T.

By not delivering this message, the Government is simply encouraging labour leaders to continue offering workers in this country a fantasy when what they need is the reality.