Guardian’s campaign to help save lives

The power over life and death is usually thought to be held by the Almighty Creator, envisioned differently depending on a person’s religious beliefs. To know that as individuals we have been given the power by the Creator—or set of creative forces—to save and enhance life is awesome.

The focus started in the T&T Sunday Guardian on the work of the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) of the Ministry of Health to have citizens become aware that they have within their physical and psychological being the power to save the lives of others by donating organs, is one that should be seriously considered.

The stories carried in the weekend paper highlighted instances of people making donations of what may be referred to as “spare” kidneys to friends, relatives, indeed even unknown strangers are refreshing and touching.

An older sister unable to see her young brother go continuously through the weekly struggle of dialysis; a cousin no longer able to have his relative live a less than fulfilling life with a malfunctioning kidney and even a brother who risked conflict within his own family when he gave his sister a new lease on life by donating one of this kidneys to her were all told.

As it may be well known in certain quarters, the average healthy individual is born with two functioning kidneys but can live a normal life with one.

Medical science reached a stage back in the early 1950s when doctors could safely remove a kidney from the body of someone with a healthy pair, to replace a bad kidney in someone else’s body.

Of course, the necessary tests need to be done prior to the surgery to ensure compatibility of the donated organ with the receiving individual.

For the donor left with one kidney, science and experience have shown that the remaining organ grows to successfully take on the workload of two kidneys. For the recipient, it’s a life not only enhanced, but saved.

But as the NOTU is indicating, post-life transplant of healthy organs is also possible once there is agreement by the relatives of the person who has passed, that this is what he or she would have wanted.

This is a win-win situation for the individual donor who has passed knowing that even in death he/she can contribute to the good health of someone gaining additional time here on earth.

“I never had any doubts or regrets that it was the right thing to do,” said donor Jessie May Ventour. Four years after the donation and both she and her brother are in excellent condition. He has benefited from having a greater quality of life—life itself. She has “witnessed a miracle” in her brother’s life.

Becoming a donor live donor or leaving instructions for some body part to be transferred to someone in need of a better quality, and a second chance on life, can be one of the most rewarding acts in the life and death of an individual.

It is an act that will stand out stark in a world so often characterised by uncaring and those who would end the life of others.

In addition to the actual difference a donation will make, every transplant surgery undertaken in Trinidad and Tobago must enhance capacity of the institution and the individuals carrying out the surgery.

Just when you may think you may not be able to contribute meaningfully to the quality of life here, along comes an opportunity for you to donate.

See Page A5 of our paper today. It’s in your hands, in more ways than one.