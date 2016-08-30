Counting on the CSO

One of the issues that the T&T public service faces is that there is very little acknowledgment by the public of positive changes or improvements in the delivery of service.

So, it is important to recognise and congratulate the Central Statistical Office for the marked decrease in the length of time it has taken to publish the labour force bulletin for the first quarter of 2016. That that important piece of statistical work was published just short of five months after the close of the survey period is an indicator both of the progress that this vitally important institution has made in the last 18 months...but also that there are improvements in the speed of delivery still to be made.

Recognising the improvement in the delivery of the labour force bulletin by the CSO is important because just two years ago—in the staff report of the Article IV consultation with T&T—the International Monetary Fund went out of its way to point out that the statistical institution “remains woefully under-staffed and under-resourced.”

In words that may have caused tears of embarrassment among some CSO staffers, the IMF then added: “The production of critical data (including GDP, trade, and labour, as well as tourism statistics) continues to fall further behind, grinding to a halt in critical areas and rendering the conduct of surveillance ever harder.”

These comments, although deflatingly harsh, were justified given the disgraceful length of time it took for the Minister of Planning in the previous People’s Partnership administration to find a building for the CSO, after its premises on Independence Square were deemed to be unfit and dangerous.

Even when politicians refer to the CSO as the purveyor of official statistical data, it was always with sarcasm, which was best exemplified by Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s comment in December that he needed to consult with the CSO to determine whether T&T was in a recession. It was the minister’s way of putting down the Jwala Rambarran-led Central Bank, but not, perhaps, of building up the CSO.

Years of derision about the institution’s capability and efficiency have left a residue of doubt about the credibility of its statistics.

That means when the CSO reports—as it did yesterday—that the rate of unemployment has increased to 3.8 per cent from 3.5 per cent, there are likely to be many people who would claim that these numbers under-represent the country’s 2016 reality. That is especially so because in small countries, the knowledge of people losing their job spreads very quickly, which may lead to a perception that the rate of unemployment is higher than the official statistics.

What this means is that the CSO ought not to believe that it can simply publish a report and expect that the public would accept what is in it without some measure of disbelief.

Having been the butt of international ridicule, the CSO should be working much harder to ensure that it is seen as a credible, independent and efficient source of official data and statistics.

In fact, the institution should perceive the improvement in the public’s perception of its credibility as being the most important part of its current mission.

The CSO can go some distance to achieving this by hosting news briefings to coincide with the release of important reports. These briefings can be used to explain some of the language in the reports, the survey methods, margins of error and the constraints that the institution still works under.

The Ministry of Planning—to which the CSO reports—also needs to do more to promote the importance of timely and accurate economic data and to underline, at every opportunity available to it, the crucial role that the institution plays in producing this vital aspect of 21st century life.