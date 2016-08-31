History’s dilapidation is a choice

Trinidad and Tobago remains justly proud of the idea of its history and the remaining examples of that past left standing, but expends little effort on actually preserving that architectural history as the T&T Guardian’s reporting this week on the lamentable state of the Red House and President’s House attests.

It’s not as if a casual bystander couldn’t see that neglect for themselves. Work on the Red House, after the erection of a prophylactic roof over the decaying structure was built, has proceeded at a pace that’s largely invisible to the human eye.

The humiliating scar of the collapsed roof at President’s House is only the most obvious manifestation of the slow and steady creep of neglect that’s rotted the building from its foundations.

According to former museum curator Claire Broadbridge, the government ignored an offer of significant funding from the Canadian government to repair President’s House at least a decade ago.

Was that pride, an oil-rich economy or an institutional disinterest in investing in historical old buildings in favour of shiny new ones with spiffy steel and glass cladding?

President’s House was built in 1876. The Red House in 1844.

Together they represent an astonishing 314 years of this country’s experienced history on this, our 54th celebration of Independence, but that hasn’t earned them much respect.

History may also be playing a role in the stalling of the restoration of the Red House.

Amerindian remains were discovered on the property when excavation began in 2013 and a sensible halt was called while the Santa Rosa First Peoples were consulted about how the find should be handled.

Ricardo Bharath, head of the First Peoples, is very clear about what should be done with the remains that have been unearthed, but the formal government response has been secretive and reticent.

The Santa Rosa First Peoples want their presence in the space appropriately honoured, and any historical display designed in accordance with their expectations and that of the UN Declaration of Human Rights of Indigenous People. It seems a commonsense solution, but such straightforward, problem-focused thinking seems to have eluded every effort at managing restoration work on the Red House, President’s House and virtually every other building of age, importance and value to the history of T&T.

Works Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has promised that the renovation of President’s House would be a top priority. A small allocation was said to have been made in the 2016 budget toward the project, with a promise of more funding in the future “for the refurbishment and renovation of this wonderful edifice.”

On taking power with the People’s National Movement Government in September 2015, Dr Keith Rowley more definitively appointed a Red House Committee and chose to lead it.

In that flush of corrective enthusiasm, Rowley said, “A people uninterested in its art ... its artists and its history are a people not worthy of an independent state.” These are both bold and noble sentiments and concepts entirely in line with the expectations of the last century’s ideas about art and its value as expressed by its practitioners.

From MP Alladin to Pat Bishop, creative professionals in Trinidad and Tobago have called for greater institutional involvement in both support for the creative arts as they are practiced and the preservation of created works, of which architecture is the boldest and most obvious presence in the national landscape.

By the end of March 2016, $400 million was supposed to have been committed to restoration work on the Red House. Udecott has spent $110 million on consultancy and construction work on the restoration project.

During the water riots of 1903, the Red House survived the destruction by fire of everything but its concrete frame.

The insurrectionists in 1990 coup attempt riddled the structure with bullet holes and dings which eventually led to leaks and accelerated weathering.

Neither assault has been as effective as the wood slaves of neglect, institutional disinterest and bureaucratic lethargy which have steadily eaten away at our built heritage with remorseless, deadly efficiency.

Sorry to say, we cannot be proud of that.