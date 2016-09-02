Guardian on the cusp of a new era

Ninety-nine years ago today a group of adventurous pioneers published the first ever edition of the Trinidad Guardian—a bold move given previous failed newspaper projects on the island and the fact that the launch took place as World War I still raged, bringing with it economic and supplies uncertainties. The bold move paid off, with the Guardian and its trademark Angel of Democracy becoming part of daily life and the longest running newspaper in the land.

This paper’s journalists and production teams, past and present, are proud of their role in witnessing major events in nearly a century of existence. We were present throughout major social and political developments, some peaceful and some not. We were there for, at last, T&T’s independence in 1962, also celebrated this week. We were there covering many painful and joyous moments of a new nation finding its identity and its own ways of doing things: becoming a republic, democracy taking root through successive peaceful elections, the celebration of the best of T&T through its culture, its entrepreneurs, its sports and, above all, its people. And also through tense but important times in our nation’s history such as the Black Power movement in the 1970s and the attempted coup in 1990. The newspaper itself went through some of its own growing pains, like any other organisation does.

Those pioneers no doubt would support the growth of the newspaper into a fully fledged media organisation, now including six radio stations in T&T, CNC3 television, advertising electronic billboards and a growing digital presence.

Just over a week ago, Guardian Media announced a major shake up of its structure to align its operations with the new reality of the media world as digital content grows in importance and challenges the industry model that would have been familiar to our founders. It has grouped all its journalism—print, television, radio and digital—under one operation to reflect the way we are now consuming news: everywhere, anytime and on multiple devices. This will help us make our news more dynamic, stronger and effective because our readers demand a traditional newspaper offer while also expecting to have news delivered at the time they need it. The digital revolution also means that the distinction between print, television and radio becomes more and more blurred.

The media entity birthed in the early 20th century in turbulent war, years has also weathered many other difficult times, never wavering from its commitment to the highest standards of journalism, reporting the news in a way that is responsible, timely and accurate. These values will see us through the 21st technological advancements that now sees the media industry on the cusp of a new era.

Finding the way forward in this exciting but confusing digital world is the challenge that this newspaper and newspapers all over the world are facing but we remain confident that with the right content and the right platforms, we can continue to serve the people of T&T.

Whichever way we deliver news, information and opinion, what is important to us at Guardian Media is that we remain true to our founders’ fundamental principle, summed up by them as “to encourage always the development of Trinidad, her people and resources”. We have renewed our commitment to these principles by stating that our aim at Guardian Media is to help make T&T a better place. We will achieve that by holding people to account and exposing what is wrong, by celebrating all that is great about this country and by engaging with you, our readers, in worthwhile campaigns for our country’s improvement and development.

Thank you for your support over the years. Together, we are the guardians of democracy.