The PNM must do better

An online survey commissioned by the Sunday Guardian to gauge public opinion on the performance of the Government in its first year in office shows the Dr Keith Rowley administration doing poorly in almost every category. Although just a snapshot of public views, with a sample size of 961 respondents gathered over a period of 24 hours, the findings should not be ignored by those now governing the country. Indeed, this should be treated as an urgent wake-up call by Dr Rowley and his Cabinet.

In the main survey, where respondents rated the PNM’s overall performances, 65.66 per cent said they were very dissatisfied and only 6.35 per cent indicated that they were very satisfied. That is 631 people giving the Government an emphatic thumbs down and only 61—a clear minority—giving the current administration a positive approval rating.

Government didn’t fare any better when rated on their handling of key national issues. On the hot button subject of national security, the ratings were particularly poor with 71 per cent of those who took the survey, 683 people saying their effectiveness on handling that issue was very low. Similar poor assessments were given on their delivery of social services and education.

It could be argued that some very difficult challenges confronted the Government in the first weeks and months after they took office. The biggest of them was the announcement by then Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran that the country was in a recession.

While surprising, that was not a totally unexpected revelation. For more than a year before that, low oil and gas prices had taken the toll on the economy, heavily dependent as it is on energy for revenue.

However, the gravity of the situation was not totally lost on the electorate which have given the PNM a strong enough mandate, with control of 23 of the 41 constituencies. This was a significant reversal from the results of 2010 when the PNM got just 12 seats, conceding to the People’s Partnership coalition led by the country’s first female prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

But there is no avoiding the fact that promises were made on the campaign trail and as the party that won, it is more than time for the PNM to begin delivering on some of those promises. Not all of them require large injections of cash—which the Government has made clear is in short supply—but some do require stringent management and strategic planning to ensure that T&T weathers the current economic turbulence.

Dr Rowley, a seasoned politician and the fourth PNM political leader to hold the office of Prime Minister, cannot forget the confidence expressed in his ability to govern by the thousands who voted his administration into office.

On election night, he seemed well aware of the weight of responsibility thrust on his shoulders, when he reminded jubilant party supporters who converged on Balisier House for the victory celebrations that “these are not times of milk and honey, there are difficult times ahead. There are rapids ahead, there is rough water ahead . . . but if we navigate them successfully, there is calm water ahead.”

The onus is now on his Cabinet to ramp up their efforts and deliver on manifesto promises made last year. Those promises encompassed policies for the sectors of education, housing, agriculture, infrastructure, the environment, national security and foreign policy, local and rural government, small business development, social sector programmes, trade and industry, energy, and the arts and culture.

As it is, some promises were not delivered in the way intended. One in particular, is being felt in the pockets of citizens who, although expected relief with the reduction of VAT to 12.5 per cent saw it re-imposed on some 7,000 food items that had been previously zero-rated. This means that consumers are spending more on groceries just at the time when hundreds have lost their jobs and many more are being threatened with retrenchment.

Meanwhile, in areas such as education, security and housing, there has been a failure to deliver.

This just isn’t good enough. With another national budget due in a few weeks, Government needs to change course from what seems like a path of austerity. They must listen to the voice of the people—our snap survey is an indication of this Government’s challenges.