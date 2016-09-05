Back to school challenges

Today, the nation’s children return to school, thousands of them entering a new school compound for the first time in a new uniform as they move from preschool to primary school, from primary to secondary and from secondary to tertiary institutions of learning.

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia spent much of last week touring schools to ensure their readiness for opening. By the end of the week, the Education Minister was confident that there will be classrooms ready for all students and today that promise will be tested.

President of the Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Devanand Sinanan expressed cautious confidence in Mr Garcia’s claims of readiness, but warned that there were schools that were in need of serious repair that might not make the cut.

Mr Sinanan noted the condition of San Juan South Secondary School, which he described as being in a “dilapidated state” with a condemned science block.

On the resumption of a school year, it’s become an unwelcome tradition that some students face sub-standard accommodations or are asked to stay at home because their school isn’t ready to open its doors.

Six schools had to be shut down because of sewer problems in October 2015, leaving some students at the affected schools at home for months awaiting the completion of critical repairs to these facilities.

The Education Minister claimed success after this year’s Easter holidays, noting the successful reopening of all primary and secondary schools, while blaming the People’s Partnership government for mishandling and mismanaging the education system.

Employees at the ministry, he claimed, were “disorganised, saddened and disgruntled,” and his team had worked hard to “heal the rift.”

More usefully, Mr Garcia had months before signalled his intention to review the operations of the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL), the agency responsible for handling school repairs, renovations and upgrades.

That’s long overdue. Since 2012, the EFCL has been the subject of official concern, an issue that jumped into sharper relief when the Maraval offices of the state agency came under police investigation in November 2015 for running a contract millhouse, which was alleged to have backdated contracts and doctored the tendering process.

The EFCL is currently being audited and seven managers, including the agency’s CEO and COO, were terminated after preliminary investigations. Some of those dismissals are being contested legally.

The Education Minister’s sensible insistence that all EFCL contracts be reviewed as a result of those findings amplified the untidy situation that the agency finds itself in today, owing $800 million to contractors, who in turn, have slowed their operations to match the trickle of income.

Some contractors, notably those appointed since the change in administration, were said to be “working very diligently,” and the New Grant Anglican School was singled out as a new project that would be completed for today’s school opening. The school was in fact handed over yesterday.

Mr Garcia’s bold promise for today, whatever its outcome, must be only the first step in ensuring that school maintenance and upgrades are a key agenda item for the Education Ministry.

The Education Minister must work to ensure that he has a functional and capable facilities management company and supervising ministry committed to ensuring that all students have an opportunity to learn in a properly designed and maintained learning environment.