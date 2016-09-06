Place water safety high on national agenda

One of the things that makes life so appealing in T&T is that these are two tropical islands with warm weather year-round and plenty of beaches and rivers to make boating, swimming and other water sports very popular.

However, what so many consider a blessing can also be a curse, given the worrying number of drownings and mishaps recorded in this country.

It all has to do with the fact that a large number of citizens—avid beach-goers though they may be—are either unable to swim, or are barely able to. This presents a major problem. Not being able to swim is, for island-dwellers, potentially life threatening.

Even in instances where people are reported to be able to swim, tragedies can occur if water safety protocols are not followed.

That may well have been the case with avid hiker Javel James, who drowned just a few days ago as he tried to save a couple and their children who got into difficulties at Maracas Bay. James, who was described as a strong swimmer, was pulled underwater by strong currents and drowned.

Unfortunately, such tragedies are not uncommon in T&T. While no official, up-to-date data on drownings is available on T&T, it is a leading cause of accidental death around the world and many of the victims are children aged 14 or younger.

In the United States, drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death.

There is also another concern. Non-fatal drowning injuries, which are not usually highlighted, can cause severe brain damage resulting in long-term disabilities such as memory problems, learning disabilities and even a permanent vegetative state.

These are reasons enough to put training in water safety and swimming much higher on the national agenda. It ought to be highlighted as a major health and safety concern.

Ask the average citizen their favourite leisure activity and swimming is sure to be high on the list. However, what the average Trinidadian or Tobagonian may describe as swimming is hardly that. People do venture into the water but many do not even know the basics for keeping afloat. In more exposed coastal areas like Maracas Bay and particularly the north eastern regions from Toco to Matelot, beach-going can quickly escalate into a dangerous undertaking, depending on weather conditions and other factors. Even inland, rivers, which are popular liming spots, present their own sets of perils.

Having fun and staying safe cannot be emphasised enough. The best thing to do is to enrol in age-appropriate swim lessons, complete with water safety training, which are available at venues across the country. From an early age, children should be taught to respect and understand the dangers at beaches, rivers, pools or other water sources. It is possible for a child to drown in even just an inch of water.

Awareness of potentially dangerous situations is essential for parents and caregivers. It is imperative to remain vigilant in or around water.

In addition, where children are concerned, contrary to what some people think, they do not know how to swim from birth. Such skills are not innate and must be taught.

Swimming instruction is the key to keeping children—and adults—safe. It is the only way to know how to handle accidents in the water, such as falling off a boat or slipping into a pool. Drowning is very preventable but it requires developing the necessary skills and knowledge.

That way, enjoying one of the most popular recreational activities available in this country will be less high-risk, less prone to tragedy because swimmers who know their abilities are not likely to overestimate their skills.