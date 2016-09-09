Speak out on postpartum depression

Unfortunately, mental health issues are regarded as taboo in this country, so shrouded in fear, shame and superstition, that many people don’t get the treatment and support they need.

In so many ways, it seemed like an avoidable tragedy. Abigail Ragobar, a young mother of two, died hours after falling from the third storey of the Tobago house where she had been vacationing with her family.

As is always the case with such untimely deaths, there is the deep sense of loss felt by her loved ones, the agonising, heart-wrenching questions that can never be answered, pain that never completely fades over the void left behind by someone who was once so vibrant and full of life.

The story is made more tragic by the fact that on the surface Abby, as she was called by those closest to her, had everything to live for—two children and a loving family.

Sadly, the very thing that should have brought joy to her life and given her a reason to live, was the very thing that claimed her life. The birth of a baby is usually a happy event but it took a toll on Abby over which she had no control.

Postpartum depression is a complex mix of physical, emotional and behavioural changes that happen in a woman after giving birth. It is estimated that this illness affects as many as 20 per cent of new mothers in T&T and, if left undiagnosed and untreated, poses many risks for both mother and child.

Unfortunately, mental health issues are regarded as taboo in this country, so shrouded in fear, shame and superstition, that many people don’t get the treatment and support they need.

That is why Abigail’s sister, Charlotte Young Sing, must be commended for her courage and openness in going public via a Facebook post, appealing for more awareness of a condition that affects so many lives.

In the hours before Abigail died, Charlotte wrote: “We hope that by sharing this post that we are able to make others more aware of postpartum depression and that awareness will save lives.”

Today, Guardian Media stands in solidarity with the Ragobar/Young Sing family in their time of grief to endorse the call for more awareness of postpartum depression. Further, this is also a call for more resources and support to be provided for new parents and their families.

It is often forgotten that along with the joy of welcoming a baby comes many mental, financial and physical challenges and new parents require a great deal of support. Maternity leave is just for three months and for the most part, paternity leave is not available in T&T. These and other concerns, such as accessing quality child care and managing finances, only add to the stress and emotional vulnerability following childbirth.

While these are not direct causes of postpartum depression, they can aggravate the condition in those who are susceptible. Lack of awareness means that women who display the physical and emotional symptoms of this illness are said to be suffering from the “baby blues” and light is made of what is a potentially fatal situation.

The truth is that postpartum depression does not occur because of something a mother does or does not do. It is caused by chemical, social, and psychological changes associated with having a baby. There is also the much more serious mental illness, postpartum psychosis, which quickly develops within the first three months after childbirth, causing the new mother to lose touch with reality, having auditory hallucinations and delusions.

Without treatment, postpartum depression can last for months or years, causing harm or worse to mother or child. However, with therapy and medication, complete recovery is possible.

Abigail Ragobar’s death will not be in vain if citizens begin to stand up, speak out and rally around young parents struggling with postpartum depression. This country’s mental health and social services must be restructured and realigned, support groups established and awareness campaigns developed to deal with this issue so that the lives of people struggling with this condition can be saved.