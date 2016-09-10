Bring back savings bonds

In delivering the 2015 budget, former minister of Finance Larry Howai said that the Government proposed to reintroduce savings bonds, which were “once an important investment instrument in T&T contributing to the funding of government services.”

The proposal outlined by the minister was for the Government to sell tax-deductible savings bonds, which would be “a confidence-inducing measure targeting in particular young people seeking to save for the future as well as pensioners seeking a better return on their investments.”

As outlined, the bonds would have been sold in much smaller denominations than normal, including $1,000 per bond, and purchases of the investment instrument would have been tax deductible up to $5,000 per year for five years.

Unfortunately, for reasons that have never been explained, this proposal was not implemented by the previous administration.

But the idea of tax-deductible savings bonds—or even savings bonds that are linked to the rate of inflation—is one to which the current Minister of Finance Colm Imbert should give serious consideration, especially if he introduces amendments to the original proposal that enhance the attractiveness of the bonds.

The main reason why the reintroduction of tax-deductible savings bonds would be extremely beneficial for many middle-income households throughout the country is that there has been a dearth of TT-dollar investments earning competitive returns for many years.

Commercial banks in T&T generally pay less than one per cent interest on deposits. In fact, according to information at the Central Bank’s data centre, the average interest rate for ordinary savings deposits was 0.20 per cent as at June 2016 and the average rate on a fixed deposit of up to one year was 0.78 per cent.

What’s more, the data indicate that deposits in commercial banks totalled close to $107 billion as at June 2016 and, of that amount, deposits by consumers amounted to over $50 billion.

The measly returns earned on deposits in T&T—and a similar story can be told about the TT-dollar income and money market funds sold by banks and investment houses—creates a huge challenge for middle-income households in T&T.

That is because most breadwinners in these households know that to be able to purchase a home, educate their children and supplement their pensions, they must spend less than they earn and hope that the resulting surplus does not lose value over time as a result of the rate of inflation.

With deposit and income fund rates earning less than 1 per cent and headline inflation measuring 3.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis at the end of June 2016, many households face tremendous difficulties building nest eggs.

If Mr Imbert were to introduce a tax-deductible savings bond paying 4.5 per cent over ten years, he would be raising funds to finance government’s operations at a competitive rate.

But he would also be allowing thousands of middle-income families across this country to meet their investment goals by making available a safe investment that would pay them interest twice a year at a significantly higher rate than the money in their savings accounts.

If the savings bond can be purchased and sold at any branch of any commercial bank in T&T, the trading of the bond would become as easy as opening a savings account.

Finally, the tax deductibility of the bond would mean investors would be paying less tax, while at the same time earning interest on this investment.