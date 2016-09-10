Running risk of convenient ethics

Will Member of Parliament Marlene Mc Donald be returned to the Cabinet while serious allegations against her relating to possible misconduct in public affairs are yet to be proven false or true?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who dismissed her from the Cabinet after more than one set of allegations were raised about her conduct, seemed to have answered that question at his post-Cabinet news conference Thursday.

“Her conduct was called into question and she was removed from the Cabinet awaiting an adjudication on the allegations made against her,” said the Prime Minister. To a follow-up question seeking a definitive statement on speculation about an imminent return to ministerial duties, the Prime Minister said any reinstatement of Ms Mc Donald in the Cabinet “depends on what happens in the future.” That future can be assumed to be whether or not the Integrity Commission finds that Ms Mc Donald should face the court or frees her of any wrong-doing.

Unquestionably that is how it should be as a means of upholding the highest standards of ministerial conduct.

When in opposition, the PNM on several occasions demanded that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar fire those against whom serious allegations were made such as Anand Ramlogan and Anil Roberts.

A PNM prime minister who seeks to place in Cabinet an MP with matters before the Integrity Commission for adjudication about integrity and honesty in her dealings when she was a Cabinet minister and MP, cannot now do what he strongly advocated against when he was in opposition without being accused of displaying convenient ethics.

But there are those, including former Cabinet minister Conrad Enill who have taken the position that under the law, a person is innocent until proven guilty and therefore Ms McDonald should be allowed to hold office until a judgment of guilt is passed.

Clearly, however, politicians, ministers, opposition MPs, judges and others must be held to an even higher standard than what the law states. Their conduct in public office must be seen to be above every moral standard imaginable and they cannot be allowed to hold office while live allegations are being investigated against them.

But MP Mc Donald must feel unfortunate that while she has been dismissed from the Cabinet and now remains with a cloud hanging over her, other MPs, notably former Prime Minister now Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a few others from the opposition bench, have confessed to breaking parliamentary regulations in the same manner as Ms Mc Donald is reported to have done; granted though that Ms Mc Donald faces another allegation.

Prime Minister Rowley, though, has complained about the length of time it is taking the Integrity Commission to decide on the guilt or innocence of his MP. Yes, swift justice is a justifiable need in this society; but we also have to think of people who are in the Remand Yard of our prisons waiting up to ten years for their cases to be heard by a magistrate or judge.

Equity must be seen to prevail across our justice system. That is not to say that because prisoners have their lives unfairly disrupted and their characters condemned without having an opportunity to defend themselves in court that MPs should remain waiting unreasonably long times before they receive justice. The issue is that institutions such as the Integrity Commission and the criminal justice system, as represented by the Judiciary, must be made to be efficient and fair.

In the instance of Ms Mc Donald, it is not sufficient for the chairman of the Integrity Commission to say that the call for faster justice is unfair.