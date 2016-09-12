The power of positive thinking

In his address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley offered a narrative of a nation poised to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of corruption and mismanagement.

He dedicated the first quarter of his address to the specific failings of governance that his Government inherited on coming to office, the declining economy, a stunning drop in oil and gas revenue, an overdrawn exchequer, the billions owed to contractors, the short-term government debts coming due.

In contrast, he positioned the new, year-old PNM Government as heroic champions of order, transparency and sacrifice, ordering a reduction in expenditure in Ministries by seven per cent, donations through tithed donations to charity from salaries among his ministers of five per cent, and a reduction in VAT to 12.5 per cent.

Under his guidance, Dr Rowley was clearly pleased to report that despite making a US$375 million withdrawal from the Heritage and Stabilization fund, it still stood at US$5.45 billion and the Treasury, once reported to be on the brink of running out of foreign exchange, was now flush with 11 months of cover at US$10 billion.

The situation, though dire, was described by the Prime Minister as “an opportunity,” one that called on “gifted, talented, resilient and sensible” citizens to exercise the fiscal inventiveness to avoid the “harsh and unpalatable” measures imposed by the IMF. Among the bitter remedies of lending agencies to be avoided, the Prime Minister noted, were the “uncaring, sudden and drastic elimination of essential subsidies on fuel and utilities, heavy suppression of social programmes, massive increments of retrenchment along with precipitous currency devaluation.”

These, Dr Rowley explained, could be avoided by simply understanding that we cannot spend more than we earn while making necessary, and quite likely painful adjustments of our own choosing. So far, these adjustments have been minimal and Government belt-tightening, inclusive of measures introduce cost-cutting and better fiscal management of GATE might be characterised as barely the hitching of a single notch.

Despite such cuts, there is more spending to come. Today, the Winston Welch committee tasked with reviewing public health care delivery will report to Cabinet on its preliminary findings. It’s hard to imagine changes to public healthcare that will positively affect that sector costing less than billions.

Petrotrin’s debt of $20 billion will come due soon, and the company cannot service it; leaving the Government to find ways to intervene in a bill that’s going to be bounced upstairs to the Ministry of Finance.

The Government further plans to construct a new road from Valencia to Toco and extend the highway from Cumuto to Sangre Grande, both likely to be billion dollar contracts starting in 2017, but after a year, there is still little decisive word on the completion of the highway to Point Fortin; a project that’s been left to deteriorate in a troubling way.

Dr Rowley’s insistence on operationalising the Procurement Act is heartening, but such talk has been heard before and needs to be turned into action, putting transparent procedures in place to deal with the accountability that’s necessary in big ticket government spending.

Other notes were positive, but definitely long term.

Contract negotiations with Venezuela and Ghana have been a part of high level petroleum and industrial planning for almost a decade now and the chances of their bringing tangible returns in less than five years is small.

The Prime Minister makes much of his intention to have his Government lead by example, he must ensure that it does so by insisting on transparency and accountability in all its actions, not just when the economy is tight, but also when money is made available for large projects.