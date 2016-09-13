National interest matters most in FATCA debate

True commitment to the financial survival of the country and individual citizens, faithfulness to their oath of office as parliamentarians and willingness to place these and other responsibilities above partisan party considerations, will be on show this week as Parliament seeks to pass the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) to avoid sanctions by the international banking community against local banks and the financial system.

International banks, under what is referred to as “de-risking” of their interactions with banks and financial institutions in this region, are requiring that Caribbean governments sign on to agreements to make transparent their transactions with the international banking community.

If this is not done, the international banks will face heavy fines and run the risk of other punitive sanctions from their regulators. It is in this context that Parliament is required to pass FATCA legislation that will make transactions transparent and follow international guidelines in regard to banking practices.

Caribbean countries, including T&T, have until the end of this month to pass the required legislation to make information on international transactions available, or face the possibility of being cut off from the international financial and banking system. What this could mean are sanctions against remittances and other personal financial interactions with the rest of the world, against foreign direct investment, trade in international goods and services and all other overseas banking transactions.

In the best possible scenario, it will cost some 30 per cent of each transaction to be made in the short run. For the long-haul the consequences are too dire to contemplate. Shut down of the country’s international financial actions would be a certainty.

In the House of Representatives last Friday, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert presented the Bill to make the changes and warned of the consequences if the Opposition did not support the legislation which requires a special majority.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar warned that she was not going to be put on a guilt trip and succumb to the demands of the minister and Government. Her major contention is that the Bill places the Minister of Finance at the centre of all transactions and it is dangerous to have a politician overseeing the financial business of individuals and corporate bodies.

The response of Minister Imbert was that the legislation was indeed a leftover by the People’s Partnership Government and the Opposition is now being hypocritical in its claims. The fact is that, according to the Caribbean Bankers Association, information on these new requirements was brought to the attention of governments and other stakeholders in 2014.

Why is it that this government and opposition have found themselves in this position, with one holding a gun to the head of the other while national interests hang in the balance?

Over a month ago, when the Bankers Association of T&T made a public statement on the matter, the response of Government was to the effect that the Parliament was on recess and there would be sufficient time to pass the legislation when it reconvenes. Surely there are times when tradition has to take a side in favour of expediency. The Leader of the Opposition also made a strong point in her contribution last Friday when she asked why the legislative draft was not shared beforehand as a means of expediting whatever debate and changes were to be made.

Whatever the short-comings of the past, Parliament has to show that the national interest matters above all else.