An illness unmanaged

The story of Marissa Nelson, living with lymphoedema and now bedridden at 600 pounds, stands as startling testimony to the inability of the public health sector to respond effectively to the unusual and extraordinary.

Ms Nelson took ill in 2008 after taking powerful prescription medication for a serious bout of pneumonia and began to gain weight.

A person stricken with lymphoedema begins to accumulate protein-rich fluids under the surface of the skin as a result of an impaired lymphatic system. The condition is incurable and affects 140 million people worldwide.

There are therapies and interventions, some surgical, which can assist patients who are managing the condition.

Marissa Nelson’s case was first reported on in the T&T Guardian in June 2011, and her challenges prompted an immediate response from former Minister of the People and Social Development, Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh and lymphoedema therapist Karie Ann De Gannes, who met with the young woman in early July of that year to plan an intervention into her case.

Things did not improve for Ms Nelson after that.

By 2012 she was unable to leave her bed anymore and her legs, covered in massive growths full of unfiltered body fluids, had become too painful to move.

It’s likely that Ms Nelson is now in third stage lymphoedema, lymphostatic elephantiasis, and requires serious intervention and management.

Dr Ramadharsingh who had promised, unsuccessfully, to send the young woman to Cuba for gastric bypass surgery, described her case as “very complicated and complex.”

Dr Helmer Hilwig, head of the emergency department at the Arima District Hospital, suggested a professionally managed low-calorie diet to reduce Ms Nelson’s size before any surgery could be considered.

The story update has triggered a rash of unfortunate comments, accusing Ms Nelson of personal failings in arriving at her current state.

The public health sector has not done much better.

In 2013, Marissa Nelson was admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital to have the growths removed, but after a month, her blood count dropped too low for surgery and she was discharged.

Earlier this year, in February, the T&T Fire Service and Defence Force teamed up to lift her from her bed, and take her for medical attention when she was stricken by a recurrence

of pneumonia.

The startling picture of the young woman in yesterday’s paper, flipping on a gas container with a stick to begin cooking on her bed only hints at the challenges and dangers of an existence in which her only support is a 68-year-old amputee mother who struggles to help the young woman with the intimidating task of keeping herself and her environment clean.

What should be an undertaking for specialised medical personnel is a shocking narrative of desperate, day-to-day living on a government-supplied stipend that’s less than half of what the household needs to do the basics that are necessary.

“She needs a team that is really willing to solve this problem,” Dr Hilwig explained.

In the five years since her story was reported in this newspaper, with follow-up stories on our sister television station, CNC3, that help has failed to materialise.

There’s clearly a need to separate Ms Nelson’s illness from her appearance and circumstances, which seem more manageable on a personal level than they actually are.

On a more positive note, there has been an outpouring of support locally and abroad, with some readers saying they were moved to tears by Ms Nelson’s plight when they read her story in Tuesday’s T&T Guardian. Many people have been coming forward to help her get the medical care and support she so desperately needs

However, there is still need for the public health sector to step forward and own this problem decisively, giving Marissa Nelson a chance to regain at least some of the life that circumstances have so determinedly taken from her.