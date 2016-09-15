Crime is not a prisoner’s problem

Deputy Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson has suggested that, in order to find effective solutions to rising crime, policy makers should speak to inmates in the nation’s jails.

“We ask everybody about crime, and we have a lot of armchair experts, but the inmates are the so-called authorities on crime. Why not ask them the important question if there is a solution to crime,” he said in an interview during the launch of the Prison Service Community Outreach Caravan last Monday.

Mr Wilson’s suggestion has merit, but it is also based on two large assumptions: first, that convicted criminals will be willing to speak truthfully rather than self-servingly to interviewers; and, secondly, that they will be able to provide some sort of valid sociological analysis. In either case, the key question is whether information provided by inmates will point to solutions.

The “armchair experts” so cavalierly dismissed by Mr Wilson are usually academics who have specific theories about the causes of crime, although it is also true that not much theory-formulation or empirical research has been done in T&T. This means that even local criminologists have to draw on concepts that may be more relevant to other countries with different social conditions and histories.

Be that as it may, there is a veritable buffet of factors which the experts say contribute to criminal behaviour, ranging from cognitive problems to bad parenting to poor education to economic disparities to inefficient legal institutions to weak democracy.

Some experts also utilise the approach recommended by Mr Wilson, which is known as qualitative data. Generally, though, such interviews only provide a personal perspective on a social phenomena. If, however, the sample is large enough, then the interviews when aggregated and analysed may provide reliable empirical data.

Mr Wilson did not say if the prison authorities have utilised this approach and, if so, if he has used the information to make inmates’ lives easier within the prisons and afterwards. Also, as Mr Wilson himself noted, solutions depend on adequate resources being devoted to the problem. Not only that, but the issue of political will bedevils every policy suggestion.

Suppose, for example, a significant number of prisoners identify gang warfare over the Unemployment Relief Programme funds as a key cause of murders, the solution would then be to revamp or remove the URP. Yet, although several administration have for decades paid lip service on the need to reform the URP (albeit for reasons other than homicide) no real action has ever been taken.

Similarly, suppose that most prisoners talk about coming from homes where they were punished severely as children, this will indicate that violent homes produce violent adults. Yet conventional wisdom in T&T holds that it is children who aren’t beaten enough who commit robberies and rapes and murders. How would policy-makers go about changing this mindset, and would politicians even want to institute a public education programme which, if it bore fruit at all, would do so five election cycles in the future?

In this context, Mr Wilson hit the nail on the head when he pointed out that “Crime is not a prisoner’s problem, it is not a police problem, it is not a court problem. It is everybody’s problem, and we need to look at it that way.” Put another way, part of the reason the authorities have mostly failed to control crime in T&T is because of a lack of an empirically-based plan which connects all the variables.

This is no easy task, however, because the required data simply do not exist. And that, perhaps, would be a good starting point in the ongoing fight against crime.