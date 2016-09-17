Flashing amber light for T&T’s debt levels

The report on Friday by the Central Bank that T&T’s total public sector debt is due to increase to 54.3 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the end of this month from 45.6 per cent at the end of the 2015 fiscal year is cause for concern.

The concern is partly due to the fact that the Government was required to borrow the huge sum of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year, which ends on budget day, September 30, comprising $4.66 billion from the domestic capital market and $6.7 billion (US$1 billion) on the international capital market.

The reason the Government borrowed $11.36 billion in the 2016 fiscal year is, quite simply, because the amount of money it spent far exceeded the amount of money it has earned in taxes.

This is troubling because of the possibility that the government's spending patterns during the 2017 fiscal year may not be substantially different from its spending in the current fiscal year. That indicates the Government may be forced to lean heavily on the debt markets, both local and foreign, again next year, which could result in a further increase in T&T's total debt-to-GDP ratio in 2017 to above 60 per cent from the 54.3 per cent projected for 2016.

Rating agencies and international financial institutions treat a debt-to-GDP reading of 60 per cent as a threshold of danger beyond which small, open economies like T&T’s are warned from going.

The situation is particularly worrisome for T&T because while the Government can predict, with a fair degree of certainty, how much it is going to spend in any fiscal year, predicting the amount of revenue the Government could earn in the period is much more challenging, due to the volatility and unpredictability of the country's energy revenues.

This means that if, for example, the Government reduces expenditure in the 2017 fiscal year to $50 billion, based on an expectation that it will earn $42 billion of revenue, there would be need to finance an $8 billion deficit with further borrowings and possibly additional drawdowns from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund. Financing an $8 billion deficit may be manageable for the country, but attempting to finance a $15 billion deficit may not be.

Given the problems of accurately predicting revenue, it is clear that attempting at the beginning of the 2017 fiscal year to predict the size of the government's fiscal deficit at the end of the 2017 fiscal year is almost impossible. This creates unique macro-economic policymaking challenges for the current administration.

As the Central Bank said in its July 2016 Economic Bulletin, which was published on Friday: “With Government aiming to balance the budget by fiscal 2019/20, public debt levels are expected to increase over the medium term, but this could be contained by financing from possible one-off revenue sources.”

The Central Bank’s reference to financing from possible one-off revenue sources should indicate to the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert that he would be wise to give consideration to reactivating the dormant divestment policy, which led to a significant transfer of wealth from the State to middle and higher-income households during the People's Partnership administration with the sale of First Citizens’ and T&T NGL’s shares to local investors.