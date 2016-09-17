The problems with cricket in the West Indies

It is not surprising that the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has fired coach Phil Simmons. He had exposed President Dave Cameron for the yet-to-be fully and truthfully responded to allegation of interference in and manipulation of the team selection process.

While Simmons had been reinstated in the heat of the moment, it was clear that the president and his board were not comfortable with him speaking freely about interference by the board in the selection process, especially as the coach claimed this was being done through non-cricketing criteria.

It was a matter of time before Simmons would have to pay for his attempt to tell the West Indies cricket community what was happening behind closed doors to the detriment of cricket in the region.

The fact is that the WICB president and board have shown themselves to be intolerant of any threat to their power. Therefore Simmons had to go. The fact that the team lost quite badly against India in the Test series made it easier to fire him, only offering some vague reason about incompatibility of culture between Simmon’s approach as justification for his dismissal.

Unfortunately, regional institutions, including Caricom and West Indian populations here and abroad have stood on the sidelines, giving the occasional moan and groan, but doing nothing. In fact, national cricket associations across the West Indies re-elected Cameron and his board notwithstanding his treatment of so many players while he incurred a US$40 million debt which required the charity of the Indian cricket board.

Notwithstanding this autocratic rule of Cameron and the firing of Simmons, it could be that the realities about the state of the game and how it is administered across the Caribbean have been staring us in the face for 20 years but we are yet to wake up to that fact.

Simply put, the continuing slide in the quality of players and the results on the field have nothing to do with who is captain, or who is coach.

Over the last two decades WICB boards have gone through captains Richardson, Lara, Walsh, Adams, Hooper, Chanderpaul, Sarwan, Gayle and Sammy, as well as coaches Kanhai, Marshall, Roberts, Harper, King, Logie, yet it is still to dawn on anyone on the board that the problems do not lie with the coach or captain.

The problems facing cricket in the West Indies are far more fundamental and have to do with the structure and administration of the game. They lie in the social culture, nurturing and education of young men.

Until the game’s administrators come to terms with those problems, coaches, captains and players will continue to pass through a revolving door and West Indies Test and ODI

cricket will continue to linger at the bottom of the international ladder.

Players have serious technical problems. They lack the deep commitment to the West Indian cricketing nation and do not understand the important connection between West Indies cricket being at the top and the pride of citizens throughout the region.