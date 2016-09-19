Chipping away at garbage iceberg

Minister of Planning Camille Robinson-Regis noted on Saturday, without a trace of irony, that the 1,714 pounds of garbage collected in an hour at Chacachacare Island was “the tip of the iceberg.”

Mrs Robinson-Regis participated in the clean-up exercise as part of International Coastal Clean-up Day 2016, a global event initiated by the Ocean Conservancy in 1986.

Like most such public relations exercises, the impact is less a reduction in actual rubbish than a rise in general awareness of the scope of the problem of rubbish and the impact of tons of garbage on the natural environment.

Unmanaged waste and poorly filtered emissions cause global warming, deaths by choking and starvation in oceanic fish and mammals, disturbing changes in the acidity levels of the ocean which are having a dramatic effect on fish populations and feeding patterns, and the accelerated calving of icebergs into the ocean.

So the Planning Minister’s observation is almost exactly correct, though it is unclear whether she understands that the studied disinterest of successive governments in containment and control of carbon emissions and effective waste management has led to the leadership role T&T now enjoys among the world’s producers of both CO2 emissions and rubbish.

The pervasiveness of the garbage cluttering local beaches alone is staggering, but it pales in global impact to T&T’s worrisome contribution to global warming as the world’s second highest per capita producer of greenhouse emissions, trailing only Qatar and ranking as the second highest producer per unit of GDP after Uzbekistan.

A 2010 study by the University of T&T revealed that this country produces 53 million tonnes of greenhouse emissions annually, and 80 per cent of these foul vapours come from petrochemical and power generation.

Regulation and control of these emissions are matters of political governance and successive governments have chosen to pay only lip service to the issue, demanding little of local industrialists.

T&T’s waste management lags far behind international standards for treatment, recycling and disposal. Citizens dump waste at scenic sites and in rivers, endangering coastal sea life and themselves, when clogged rivers lead to flooding, the major ongoing challenge during our rainy season.

During every rainy season, rivers and drainage systems are visibly cluttered with the detritus of civilisation, disposed of in a demonstrably uncivilised manner, from white waste, the refrigerators and stoves that tumble along surging flood waters to sargassos of floating plastic bags and bottles.

The Government continues to turn a blind eye to the staggering emissions output of our petroleum industry, which pumps poorly filtered and poorly treated gases into the atmosphere at levels far above what should be expected from our production capacity in favour of income from extractors who do not have to live on our island.

Our dumps do not conform to even the loosest parameters of what is required of waste disposal sites, leaching poisons into the water table and mixing recoverable material with toxic refuse requiring special treatment.

Until we acknowledge that this is our home, our little twin-island state and it is our responsibility to keep it clean, it will remain unsurprising that our politicians pay little heed to participate responsibly in planetary waste and emissions reform.

T&T must buck up in its governance of industrial waste and in our personal responsibility to our immediate environment if we are to avoid the looming possibility that there will come a day when we carelessly pile waste up to our doorsteps.