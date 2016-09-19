More urgent education issues to deal with

The idea of a dress code for teachers is not new or different. In fact, the Ministry of Education’s National School Code of Conduct includes an entire section on standards of dress and grooming, not only for teaching staff, but all school personnel.

What is unusual is that it has suddenly become a priority issue at a time when the education system faces a range of pressing problems, including dilapidated school buildings, the EFCL controversy, issues with textbooks and other matters that more directly affect teaching and learning.

Even more strange is that the announcement came, not from the Education Ministry or the man in charge of that portfolio, Mr Anthony Garcia, but from PNM chairman Franklin Khan during a media briefing at the party’s headquarters, Balisier House.

In fact, concern over this apparent blurring of the lines between party and administrative matters was eclipsed only by the furore generated by the announcement itself.

While not quite the “political distraction” that Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary Sat Maharaj is making it out to be, suddenly pushing a dress code front and centre on the national agenda does give rise to all kinds of questions.

There has even been speculation that this new focus on the attire of teachers may have been inspired by a recent viral Facebook post of a teacher in the United States in very tight clothing.

At a time when students in some primary and secondary schools don’t benefit from a full week of classes, with some attending only two or three days a week and others only for half day, the way their teachers dress seems to be of much lesser importance.

While Mr Garcia and his team were claiming a smooth start to the school year a few weeks ago, the protests and complaints about incomplete repairs and crumbling school infrastructure have been coming fast and furious since then.

There is also the matter of a textbook programme that never seems to properly get off the ground, so that well into the term hundreds of students are still without vital educational resources.

With no sign of solutions to these important issues which have been plaguing the education system for years, it is indeed perplexing that Mr Garcia, an experienced educator, thinks this is the right time to be holding talks with stakeholders about the way teachers dress.

Already there is push back on the subject. While the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) welcomes talks on a dress code, the response has been less than enthusiastic from the T&T Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA), where Mr Garcia served as president for many years. TTUTA’s response has been to call for a uniform allowance, adding a new dimension to the debate.

Reactions across the social networks have also been largely negative, with many demanding greater emphasis on quality teaching time rather than on something that is widely viewed as a non-issue.

Almost a decade ago, the issue was raised by a Joint Select Committee looking into the Teaching Service, when then Tobago East MP Eudine Job-Davis was critical of teachers showing up to teach skimpily-dressed. Back then the big concern was a “dress down Friday” practice by some teachers. However, the issue did not get much traction then and it isn’t likely to now.

While it is always important for teachers, like all other professionals, to be appropriately attired and groomed, there are too many other things going wrong in T&T’s education system that demand urgent attention. Only after those matters are addressed and resolved will there be time for proper and meaningful dialogue on a dress code for teachers.