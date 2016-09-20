West’s wise words on corruption body

In what seems like a very plausible suggestion, one which should be investigated and contemplated to getting a handle on corruption against the state and people of Trinidad and Tobago, director of the Police Complaints Authority, David West, has suggested that this country create a commission for the investigation of illegal groups and clandestine security structures.

As indicated by Mr West, a senior attorney with wide experience in anti-corruption work in the state sector, the creation of the mechanism of the commission as an international independent body to investigate corruption in Trinidad and Tobago, has had great success in Guatemala.

He argues the need for the creation of such a structure outside of existing national institutions on the basis of the lack of trust by the public of these national bodies, which take an incredibly long time to bring investigations to a successful conclusion; indeed, in many instances any conclusion at all.

The evidence of such unsuccessful and drawn out investigations is before our eyes.

As illustrated by Mr West, after five years, an investigation by the Financial Intelligence Unit of 2,341 transactions at financial institutions deemed to have contained suspicious activities connected to money laundering, which amounted to the value of TT$3.7 billion, resulted in not one charge has been laid against anyone.

Even the laws of average would dictate that a few of such investigations would have produced evidence to take to court.

Only recently, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley complained about the slow pace of investigation of alleged corruption against his former minister, Marlene McDonald, by the Integrity Commission.

And it is well-known that allegations like the so-called Emailgate affair brought to the Parliament have withered on the branch of justice without resolution.

There are several investigations done by commissions of enquiry which have reported without anyone being charged. In the judicial system there are many cases (including the charges brought against former minister Brian Kuei Tung and businessmen Ish Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson for fraud against the state) of alleged corruption jammed into the judicial system going nowhere for years.

During the election campaigns of the last 25 years and more, politicians have had a field day with corruption allegations against each other, but such allegations never turn into investigations and the charging of officials when the contending parties get into office.

It is therefore clear that West has a case with his suggestion that an international mechanism, like the commission he has identified, can be a more reliable tool.

Undoubtedly, there is need for more information on the mechanism of the commission identified by the attorney.

He has suggested to the local arm of Transparency International that it should conduct its own investigations into the mechanism used in Guatemala and how it delivered results.

Such information is needed to feed a national discussion around the creation of the commission.

The outstanding point is that this country cannot continue along the road it has been going for decades from O’Halloran to Hart and through the abject failures of all the administrations to find a way to prosecute the allegations of corruption.

As Mr West pointed out in his statement to the Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute, public opinion polls have found very low confidence in national institutions such as the Judiciary, the police service, governments/political institutions and even the media.

The core of a society is made up of these institutions, it is upon the effective functioning of these bodies that a country is built and can exist over generations.

It is when they constantly fail to function in the interest of the society that a failed state is declared.