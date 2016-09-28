Flood management is everyone’s business

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) had intensified its warnings yesterday regarding the approach of a tropical wave system scheduled to pass north of T&T.

Over the next 24 hours, it will become clear just how close to T&T this area of disturbed weather will come and what impact it will have on local conditions.

The ODPM’s warnings remained very provisional yesterday and tended to commonsense warnings for storm preparations, while insistently steering clear of any firm warnings of a storm threat.

State-owned Petrotrin was busy stocking up on emergency supplies on Monday ahead of any firm word on the strength and proximity of the tropical depression.

Even if the T&T run of good luck continues and the country escapes another storm forming in the region with only heavy showers, for some, it won’t be a happy occasion at all.

The history of even glancing interventions by strong systems of bad weather in the region has been consistent and troubling.

Drainage systems in the capital city have been improved, though they remain incapable of handling the vast runoff of even a couple of hours of heavy rains and require a consistent programme of clearing to keep their capacity to move water out of the city up to acceptable levels.

Despite consistent warnings from the ODPM, far too many households don’t have basic measures in place to meet the impact of a flood.

Basic measures like securing important papers in waterproofed containers, maintaining an emergency store of tinned and packaged foods along with drinking water, often don’t get done until the siren call of warning goes up.

Citizens don’t take sufficient care of their waste disposal measures, with the unfortunate result that thousands of plastic bottles and tons of other waste make their way into streams, then rivers and finally in clots of eddying garbage, into the major drainage systems, reducing their capacity to move water quickly into the sea.

In the rainy season, it only takes a few days of heavy rainfall to saturate the water table in flood prone areas and coastal and riverbed communities quickly find their roads covered with muddy water and trash.

These are not strange new issues that the country has to deal with.

They are matters of fact that visit us annually, and for those who live in affected areas, it is an annoyance that can be relied on.

The rainy season should not be an occasion for the news media to wear knee-high rubber boots to visit unhappy people trying to mop contaminated water out of their homes, pointing out appliances that have been destroyed by sudden flood waters.

The causes of these issues are known. Garbage in our rivers and streams eventually clogs our drainage systems.

The major drainage systems that service our main coastal towns and cities are old ducts and no longer serve the needs of communities that have tripled and quadrupled in size since they were built.

Until a comprehensive drainage plan, which includes long-discussed water catchment projects can be implemented, city councils and townships must stand ready to keep these important channels clean even as they fill with mud and debris with each downpour.

Managing drainage and flood waters caused by heavy rainfall remains a problem that challenges us all, on a personal, community and governance level, and does so continuously throughout the rainy season.

Systems that ensure there is efficient reporting of potential problems and effective action taken to reduce risk are still to become a part of the management of an entirely predictable suite of problems that demand institutional oversight and management.