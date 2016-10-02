State of President’s House reflects badly on nation

Notwithstanding the yet-to-be-resolved major conflict between His Excellency President Anthony Carmona and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley over who is speaking the truth, the national community should not allow the completely unacceptable conditions under which the President, his family, and staff have lived for nearly three years to go unnoticed.

It is beyond contemplation that the President of the Republic and his family have been living with a leaking roof, flooding floors, tiles becoming unfastened, the absence of water tanks, which His Excellency said he had to purchase himself, and generally deplorable conditions surely not fit for the holder of such high office in a relatively prosperous country.

Even more disturbing is the fact that successive presidents have been living in substandard conditions for more than ten years while the official residence has been left in ruins. This has been so while quite lavish facilities for the Prime Minister’s official residence and Diplomatic Centre were constructed.

Of course it is not being advocated that quality facilities should not have been constructed for the Prime Minister, only that equal attention should have been given to the conditions under which the Head of State, who represents the dignity of the State, has been made to live.

Jack Warner, a former brash “go-do-it” minister of works and infrastructure, had promised during his tenure that President’s House would be renovated in short order. However, architects and engineering and construction officials from the Ministry of Works must have gone over the building but with no result in terms of restoration being started.

Reflective of the future of the building has been the canopy placed above and around the structure with the intention of protecting it from the elements. However, given what has transpired since that time, it seems as if that cover is meant to be a shroud to prepare the building for burial.

Since then, the public has never been officially and substantially informed about the state of the building and its future. Is it that Government cannot afford whatever the projected cost may be to restore the residence?

On reflection, though, given the state to which several other historically important buildings have been left to deteriorate, the only logical conclusion is that there continues to be little concern for T&T’s historical past.

If that is the case, it is more than a matter of neglect. In the first instance, it would be a continuing demonstration of the lack of appreciation of the need to preserve the country’s historical treasures. How can it be that the State can rightly retrieve Cazabon paintings but neglect the physical, historical, and social architecture left behind from T&T’s colonial past?

Secondly, and most importantly, neglecting the official residence of the President of the Republic indicates a national lack of pride and understanding of that high office. When heads of state and significant officials from countries with which we have relations are invited to President’s House, it is not the President of the day on show, but the nation.

The hope must be that as a result of this explosion in relations between the Head of State and the Head of Government, there can now be some focus on the absolute need for an official residence for the President. If that had been in place years ago, at least one element of this conflict would have been avoided.

If the existing structure of President’s House cannot be saved, tear it down and construct a new official residence for the head of state.