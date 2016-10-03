Needy citizens or controlling government?

In commenting on the 2017 budget, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on citizens to become less dependent on the State to supply their needs.

“Every road to be built in this country must be built by the government, every school, every health centre, every this, every that, because in this country for the last generation or two, we have grown up on the government,” Dr Rowley said at the launch of the Success Laventille Secondary School’s school improvement project.

It’s a reasonable statement, if somewhat petulant, but it begins to collapse on serious consideration.

For one, it’s against the law for citizens to repair roads on their own. Public roads in T&T belong to the State and any effort to do serious road repair beyond tossing gravel into ridiculously deep potholes would constitute a crime.

And that’s not even considering the fact that repairing a road is a professional undertaking, which should be overseen by engineers trained for that task.

And which roads would be built by private sector investors? How would they be reimbursed for their construction? Through tolls?

Some of the most productive schools in this country were not built by the government and there are many private sector health facilities. NGOs operating on shoestring budgets dramatically increase the number of needed social interventions in T&T.

What’s likely to have triggered Dr Rowley’s ire is the unfortunate result of a long cycle of political dependency begun by the People’s National Movement since independence and continued enthusiastically by successive governments. It’s a system that’s based on the model of colonisation, which places the government in charge of vast sectors of national administration and rewards the public for its allegiance to that model.

It is no accident that public works accelerate in the year before an election.

It is the politicising of public sector projects that inevitably leads to claims of preferential treatment, to burning tyres in the road and a general sense that in matters of infrastructure, it is necessary to threaten the votes of the government in power.

If Dr Rowley is serious about breaking the public expectation of governmental intervention in their problems, he will have to redraft the governance contract between the government and the public it is elected to serve.

That would mean letting the public service do the job it was designed to do, and allowing the technocrats of the service to assess the public need and assign resources appropriately.

It would also place the government in power more firmly in the role of charting general policy and granting the public service more scope in designing and implementing the nuts and bolts work that needs to be done to continuously upgrade and repair existing infrastructure.

Dr Rowley is right to insist on greater engagement by the public in matters that directly concern them. It’s inexcusable for people to sit and wait for Insect Vector Control, for example, when they are perfectly capable of getting off their couches and ensuring that their immediate environments are resistant to mosquito breeding.

But to achieve what he hopes for, he must pivot his Government to enabling the public to do more for themselves and building that expectation is far more challenging than simply lamenting the public’s dependencies.