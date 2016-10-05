Considering the online tax

There is no question that the Government has sought the least painful ways to meet anticipated budget shortfalls for 2017 through cuts and minimal increases in the cost of items like diesel fuel.

The imposition of a seven per cent tax on packaged goods brought in through courier companies and other air shipment services was foreshadowed earlier this year and Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has proven as good as his word in executing the tax regime.

Within 24 hours of the budget being read, a petition was started by Stand Up T&T, an online group that is rallying support for a repeal of the tax. The comments in support of the initiative are distinctly populist and aggressive, accusing local companies of greed, the government of wielding a big stick and characterising the tax regime as being socialist.

Mr Imbert noted at a post-Budget forum at the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Monday that he is informed by banks operating locally “that credit card purchases in T&T per annum exceed US$1 billion.” He is confident that the government will earn US$70 million from the new tax regime, enough to “run a hospital.”

Setting aside the reflex reaction to a sudden jump in costs for online shoppers, what does this tax mean for business? Is it likely to drive borderline shoppers working on cost margins to turn to locally available choices?

What is the tax likely to do to the bottomline of the many small and medium-sized business owners and startup developers who used the purchasing system to keep small numbers of regularly updated items such as premium smartphones or vertical market technology components, peripherals and supplies on their shelves?

The Finance Minister also made it clear that Government will not be applying the tax on shipments arriving via sea freight, ostensibly because of the large traffic in barrel goods being shipped to local homes by family members living abroad.

For purchasers with a bit more patience or an appetite for larger shipments of goods, what’s going to stop them from simply switching from air to sea freight services?

T&T is hardly the first country to act to manage large outflows of foreign exchange and the tax is a clear effort at mounting a fiscal defence of a rate of exchange that’s well below the kind of numbers that economists peg the real value of the US dollar against TT currency.

Brazil levies a import tax of 7.6 per cent on imported goods in addition to a national federal tax of 1.65 per cent applied to all goods sold or imported. In addition, Brazil, Argentina and Australia also apply a tax on credit card purchases made overseas.

Brazil tripled the consumer credit card overseas transaction tax to 6.38 per cent in 2011, while Argentina made a similar move from 20 per cent to 35 per cent in December 2013 in the face of falling Central Bank reserves.

In the face of such dramatic responses to faltering currency reserves and fiscal imbalances, Mr Imbert’s online tax begins to look quite timid.

But the Finance Minister must demonstrate willingness to be alert and proactive in the management of these financial strategies. On the one hand, if there is a way to escape paying that seven per cent tax, local importers will explore it.

On the other, if the imposition of the tax proves to be having deleterious effects on valuable sectors of local industry and erects more barriers to technology based diversification efforts, he must also be willing to address these issues on a case by case basis and to implement exemptions that are designed to service the national good.