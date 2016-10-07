A stain that is difficult to rub out

Once again a politician has stood sheltering under the privilege of free speech allowed by Parliament and made unsubstantiated allegations against citizens who do not enjoy the same privilege to respond in kind.

We refer to the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar of some under-handed corrupt collaboration between named individuals, the ANSA McAL corporation and government officials. The allegations are in reference to shareholding in the T&T NGL and supposed connections to company officials.

At the core of the allegations is the claim that there is collaboration between officials of the company with certain shareholders in the TTNGL and the government, the intention being to sell shares in the company in the planned share sale announced by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his budget presentation.

“This appears to be a financial transaction designed by a few to benefit a few at the expense of honest, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens,” claimed the Leader of the Opposition.

At best, Mrs Persad-Bissessar based her conclusion on mere conjecture. No substantial facts, or anything approaching such hard evidence could be reasonably deducted from her statement.

Already, the Editor of this paper has identified a number of erroneous elements of the statement of the Leader of the Opposition. Among the errors is the claim that five of the top ten shareholders in the TTNGL are from the ANSA McAL group. In fact, only three of the shareholders are associated with the corporation.

Also quite obvious is Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s manipulation of the date of Mr Gerry Brooks’ retirement date from the ANSA McAL group to suit her purposes.

Fortunately for the reputation of those involved and as a means of conveying correct information to the national community, Finance Minister Imbert told reporters the reality of the situation. One core element of Mr Imbert’s refutation is the claim of the Opposition Leader that it is the intention of the Government to have all of the new set of shares divested to existing shareholders. She also included the chairman of the government appointed Economic Advisory Board, Dr Terrence Farrell, in her claims.

Mr Imbert called the allegations a “figment of her imagination; she built up a straw man and then sought to knock him down.”

Now, politicians will throw bricks at each other—that is the nature of politics and contentions among each other. However, it is a very different matter when unsubstantiated allegations of a very serious nature are tossed into the pile of allegations already there.

This is not the first occasion when something of this nature has taken place—the abuse of freedom by politicians to serve their own ends. There were the allegations against Dr Rowley and the claims by the then Opposition Leader about Emailgate. In the circumstances of the last couple days, there were private people and corporations offended, with them not having the right of reply in the same venue and with the same privilege. This indeed, is a stain that is difficult to rub out.

In this context, along with all the previous abuses of such freedom, the time is surely here when the Parliament and more so the national community, has to examine closely this absolute freedom extended to Parliamentarians to be free of the responsibility to prove their allegations before the court of law.

Perhaps a study can be done to find out on balance how this privilege has been used and whether the privilege is serving the interest of the national community or the narrow political interests of politicians and their parties.