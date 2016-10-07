Watch those ‘highly trained’ rogue elements

If it does not already exist, T&T needs to introduce a system of continuous evaluation, a way of monitoring the behaviour of such individuals. Also, law enforcement and other local security entities now need to be properly equipped and their personnel trained to deal with rogue elements in the country with specialised skills to execute attacks.

The dramatic arrest on Wednesday morning of two former members of the T&T Defence Force (TTDF) brings into question the effectiveness of the country’s intelligence and surveillance infrastructure. In a country already grappling with a large number of unsolved murders, increasing incidents of gang warfare and other violent crimes, reports of the capture of the two highly trained ex-soldiers only adds to widespread feelings of insecurity.

The suspects were captured after a potentially life-threatening incident in south Trinidad, in possession of mini arsenal—four brand-new guns including a Mac-11 machine gun and a quantity of assorted ammunition.

Any relief over their detention is outweighed by the fact that they were no ordinary men but former special forces soldiers with a level of military training and experience that would make them particularly dangerous on the wrong side of the law.

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Rodney Smart, in expressing disappointment over their arrests, did not help matters with his statement suggesting that the incident was part of an attempt by the criminal elements to destabilise the country.

Luckily these men were caught—intercepted in central Trinidad following a shooting incident in Hindustan, New Grant—and are now being investigated for attempted arson, possession of firearms and ammunition and wounding with intent to do bodily harm.

While it was comforting to hear from Brigadier General Smart that the TTDF “continuously looks at its people in terms of their professionalism,” is there any such surveillance for deportees, or criminally-minded nationals with links to extremist groups, whose training and easy access to weapons make them a danger to the country? What about nationals who served in armed forces in other countries, then returned to T&T after being discharged under questionable circumstances?

As it is, there are questions about nationals who have been radicalised and now have strong links to ISIS and other terrorist groups

If it does not already exist, T&T needs to introduce a system of continuous evaluation, a way of monitoring the behaviour of such individuals. Also, law enforcement and other local security entities now need to be properly equipped and their personnel trained to deal with rogue elements in the country with specialised skills to execute attacks.

Keeping track of those types of suspects is exceptionally resource-intensive, requiring full-time surveillance. For T&T’s intelligence services, the challenge will be not only accessing or gathering the data, but in processing, analysing and following up on in a timely manner.

Such is the level of intelligence that will need to be gathered in the face of incidents like the one on Wednesday morning, as well as developments much further afield that can be directly linked to T&T.

There is, for example, the worrying matter of the nine T&T nationals reportedly detained in southern Turkey in late July on their way to the ISIS terrorist organisation in Syria. So far, diplomatic and national security officials from this country have not been able to shed any further light on reports that the Trinidadians were travelling in a truck which was stopped by police following a tip-off about “foreigners” joining terrorist organisations active in Syria and Iraq.

It is possible, in these known cases, to add the suspects to a national watch list. However, in the absence of strict monitoring systems at local ports of entry and regular sharing of intelligence with agencies abroad, there is also the danger of many more escaping detection, posing a significant threat to the country.