More prickly questions for President to answer

The last time President Anthony Carmona answered pointed questions about his administration of the Office of the President and its associated household, the public was treated to a lengthy, often rambling treatise that sought to portray His Excellency as a man keen to save the public money and to make wise decisions about spending the money allocated to him.

Not content with uttering the speech, the President went on to publish it in double-page spreads in the daily newspapers.

However, additional documents and information published by the Sunday Guardian raise fresh questions and cast a new light on others, as presidential spending on overseas vacations outstripped official travel and purchases of jewelry and other unusual items appeared in the official expenditure of the public’s money.

Specific questions arise from the new reporting on the Office of the President. Still unsettled is the matter of Savitri Singh, who has been paid for delivering three different services to the President’s office, including being paid for domestic services and as a personal assistant.

Who is this person and are they related in any way to the President? Gifts of jewelry and most surprisingly, a $4,000 payment for gift cards redeemable at Wonderful World and a baby bracelet costing $3,000 form part of the generosity of the Office of the President. Is this a normal part of the administration of the office?

While no one wishes to begrudge the President his legitimately earned vacation time and allotment for travel, it does seem unusual that his vacation travel expenses at $2 million should so thoroughly outstrip his official travel costs of $1.2 million. One trip to the Cayman Islands on vacation cost the Treasury almost half a million dollars, inclusive of the staff and security that must accompany him and his family.

President Carmona has declined, no doubt on advice from counsel and public relations professionals, to respond to specific queries about line items of public spending in the Auditor General’s report as well as other claims made on social media platforms. He further characterised the tone of those reports as being unseemly for the national media, slapping down any suggestion that questions raised on a Facebook video might be considered worthy of a journalist’s time, far less the President’s

But His Excellency may be missing the ultimate point here. This information is being leaked into the public domain for a reason and the net result of it is a death by a thousand cuts to his presidency and significant collateral damage to the office he holds.

The time for broad, sweeping claims of moral authority is past, particularly for a president who so firmly built the character of his tenure in office on advising the public and elected politicians to hold themselves to loftier standards of conduct and probity.

President Carmona must step up to the platform of good and accountable governance that he has championed, and offer clear and unequivocal answers to the continuing questions that are being raised about the spending in his office and silence his critics with the facts of these matters.

There is nothing undignified in that. It is simply a part of the calling he heeded when he accepted the role of President of the Republic of T&T.