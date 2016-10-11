Time to review public transport standards

The tragic death of Roosevelt Kerr of L’Anse Fourmi, Tobago, after a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus ran off the road and down a precipice near the Bloody Bay Recreation Ground was terrible enough as an accident.

The claim by Ted Taylor, president of the Tobago Branch of the Transport and Industrial Workers Union (TIWU), that the union had been pleading with the corporation for newer, more appropriate buses for the route colours the incident with horror.

Mr Taylor was unequivocal in his annoyance with PTSC.

“Blame the corporation for the death of that person and compensate the family,” Mr Taylor said.

“We have been lobbying with the corporation to get better buses, but they keep on blaming the workers and the drivers.”

It would be premature at this stage to state whether mechnical failure, or other factors led to the accident. That will be determined following the investigation which was launched following a visit to the island yesterday by Works Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

However, a strong case can still be made for a total mechanical review of the PTSC’s fleet of 18 buses in Tobago, all of which, Mr Taylor claims, have run past their optimal service life of seven years.

According to the preliminary accident report, the bus driver, Christopher Diaz, lost control of the vehicle and it plummeted 100 feet down the precipice.

Tobago’s roads outside of its well-traveled city centres are notably tricky to manoeuvre and call for above-average familiarity and skill to navigate.

But even those piloting assets may falter if the vehicle isn’t mechanically ready to manage the tight turns and difficult navigation required in the most remote regions of the island.

Following early reports that suggest the bus may have had a failed braking system, PTSC must oversee a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this tragedy and a total mechanical review of the bus wreck.

It must also immediately review the state and safety quotient of the existing buses on the route with a specific focus on assessing their suitability for the routes they must travel.

If mechanical failure sent that bus plunging down a Bloody Bay precipice, it will constitute a stain of negligence on the entire management structure of the corporation that allowed it happen, from the CEO to the mechanic’s shop.

Any motor vehicle carries with it the risk of mechanical failure, driver control issues and the bad luck of the road and the other drivers using it.

The roads of Tobago are not the only ones that are considered high risk and the very same issues are in play daily in remote areas of Trinidad as well.

Despite the well-paved highways that most travel on during their daily commute, there are challenging country roads in both islands that demand responsive vehicles and capable drivers to maximise safety and minimise risk.

The corporation must manage what it can, ensuring that vehicles in good repair and well-rested drivers are available to service the traveling public.

To that end, the PTSC must implement refreshed standards for evaluating the vehicles it deploys to transport the public, review its rostering system for its drivers to ensure they are not overworked and significantly raise the level of servicing and the testing procedures to ensure that all a vehicle’s systems are properly functioning before it is tasked with the safe delivery of its passengers to their destinations.