Effective systems needed to tackle financial crimes

It is all very well for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to urge the Crime Stoppers organisation to place greater emphasis on money laundering.

But, in the absence of relevant legislation supported by adequate resources and competent personnel, tip-offs will make not one whit of difference in the prosecution of illegal firearms, drug trafficking and terrorism.

The AG was the feature speaker last Monday at the 37th annual Crime Stoppers International Conference. In the context of his criticism, however, it was more than a little ironic that he should have inveigled Crime Stoppers to “broaden its matrix on the reporting of financial crime, of suspicious activities which tie into our Financial Intelligence Unit because financial information, tip-offs leading to investigation is where we want to go as a country.”

But the FIU’s records show that, between 2010 and 2015, the Unit got 2,552 reports of suspicious financial transactions. Yet not one of these has apparently resulted in any convictions, prosecutions, or even arrests. Most of these reports involved tax evasion, which should certainly be a priority for the Government in these parlous economic times. But 78 reports related to drug trafficking and 15 related to financing of terrorism. Has anyone even been arrested on the basis of this information?

Now, if the authorities haven’t been able to prosecute anyone using high-level FIU intelligence, what difference will tips from Crime Stoppers make? Put another way, what possible information on money laundering, which AG al-Rawi described as a “root cause of criminality,” could an anonymous tipster provide that will result in more effective police action?

The hard fact is that even developed nations, with far more capabilities and capacities in forensic auditing, have found it difficult to prosecute even tax evaders, let alone drug barons and terrorists. Even if T&T were to create more draconian financial regulations, the challenge of expert personnel would remain an insurmountable barrier.

As the CL Financial and Hindu Credit Union fiascos have shown, the Police Service is largely incapable of prosecuting any but the most straightforward cases of fraud. And, even where the Government decides to hire outside expertise, the mill-grinding slowness with which such cases are handled by the judiciary makes justice an ineffectual farce, as shown by the ongoing Piarco fraud case where the two American business men have already served out their jail sentences imposed by a Miami court.

Additionally, the costs of prosecuting such cases would, even if successful, be counter-productive from an economic perspective, even if not from the standpoint of creating a more stable democracy.

This is not to say that AG al-Rawi’s core argument was incorrect: following the money is indeed the most effective way to contain these crimes. But what the Government needs to do is put more effective systems in place to do so.

An organisation like Crime Stoppers has little to contribute in this regard, whereas boosting the resources of the Board of Inland Revenue and the Central Statistical Office is an essential starting point in any serious attempt to monitor money flows in T&T.

This must be followed by revamping of the Companies Act and related laws, since tax evaders and drug traffickers and terrorists are attracted to countries whose laws make companies opaque and thus suitable for setting up bank accounts, owning assets and bestowing legitimacy on otherwise illegal transactions.

If, within the not-too-distant future, AG al-Rawi can report that the PNM administration is taking action on these fronts, then the public will have some assurance that he is serious about the laudable objectives he identified last Monday.