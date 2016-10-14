Domestic violence—multi-faceted, complex, devastating

The challenges in dealing with domestic violence are many. For one thing—and to state the painfully obvious—there are loopholes in the Domestic Violence Act that need to be plugged.

Using the same medium she did several months ago to share images of the injuries she suffered as a result of domestic violence, Rachael Sukhdeo wrote a lengthy post on her Facebook page on Wednesday to explain why she has reconciled with the man she accused of battering her. Insisting that she had never wanted to press charges against her husband, well known central Trinidad businessman Sheron Sukhdeo, she now describes him as a changed man.

Regardless of the conclusions made by so many about this case, the fact that Mrs Sukhdeo was so public about her experience triggered widespread, mostly passionate debate, about one of the most complex social issues facing T&T. It also highlighted the need for much better understanding of domestic violence, particularly by law enforcement and the country’s policy makers.

The reality still is, however, that for all of the Rachael Sukhdeos in this nation who claim to have been liberated from domestic violence, there are many others still trapped in abusive relationships that endanger them and their families. For all those at-risk men, women and children, it is essential that the general tenor of T&T’s ongoing discussions of this issue be about finding practical and sustainable solutions.

The challenges in dealing with domestic violence are many. For one thing—and to state the painfully obvious—there are loopholes in the Domestic Violence Act that need to be plugged. While the legislation, first passed in 1999 and revised in 2000, still provides the strongest methods of intervention available, it is woefully inadequate in many areas. A comprehensive legislative package that includes more effective punitive, protective and preventive measures, as well as provisions for monitoring of implementation, are long overdue.

Based on concerns raised by Mrs Sukhdeo and so many other women who have made domestic violence reports, police officers are not adequately trained and there are no systems to ensure a fast response to potentially life threatening situations.

The other issue brought to the fore by the Sukhdeo case is the need for awareness-raising on women’s rights. T&T has a strong culture of machismo, which makes it crucial to introduce comprehensive anti-violence and conflict resolution curricula in schools and to encourage more accountability, as well as systematic data gathering that will result in much needed legislative reform and policy formulation.

Proper evaluation of the laws, policies and protocols used to address domestic violence can lead to the changes that will provide greater safety for victims and accountability for offenders.

Although Mrs Sukhdeo now reports a happy ending to her story, that is not the reality for most battered women, so it is good that the issue continues to hold national attention and that domestic violence is now more widely regarded for what it is—a form of discrimination as well as a violation of women’s human rights.

However, implementation of laws, policies and practices has lagged behind the legal reforms, as inadequate as they have been.

The way forward requires much closer monitoring of the relevant policies by non governmental organisations, training for police, social workers and other service providers, improved cross-agency co-ordination and increased financial and other support from Government for groups and agencies on the front lines battling this societal scourge.

Domestic violence is a problem that is multi-faceted, complex and devastating, not only to women, but families and the wider community. There are important lessons to be learnt from the Sukhdeo case that can be applied to dealing more effectively with battered women and their abusers.