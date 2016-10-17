Zika related microcephaly hits T&T

According to Dr Karen Sohan, Medical Chief of Staff for the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital, brain abnormalities have been detected in five unborn babies whose mothers contracted the Zika virus during earlier stages in their pregnancies.

It’s been eight months since the first case of the virus was diagnosed in T&T and Dr Sohan confirmed that the pregnant women were infected before the 18th week of pregnancy.

The first pregnant woman with Zika was identified in April at 13 weeks into her term, one of the first ten people positively identified as infected with the.

It’s worth noting that these abnormalities have been detected in the first 100 pregnant women seen at the hospital and the detection rate represents a fourfold increase in the number of central nervous system abnormalities normally seen in that number of patients.

In February, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh declared a national public health emergency for Zika and allocated $5 million to manage the virus.

In April, Dr Sohan created a specialist committee, which she personally leads, to develop specific processes and procedures to respond to the diagnosis of the Zika virus, with a special focus on pregnant women and developing foetuses.

Since the first detection of the Zika virus in T&T, pregnant women who have tested positive for the virus have, as part of formal hospital policy created by that intervention, been referred to the Women’s Hospital for additional screening and assessment.

The risk to pregnancy had been a part of official government announcements about the virus and couples had been specifically warned about the risks associated with infection during a pregnancy. There have been 621 recorded cases of Zika so far and 392 of them have been pregnant women. As early as August, 60 women had already been diagnosed, but sonography had revealed no signs of microcephaly.

Specialist sonographers will be in T&T for a month, quite possibly beginning work as early as today, working as part of a Pan American Health Organisation technical support team for the Foetal Medicine Unit. They will be doing specialised scanning and training local technicians.

Dr Sohan deflected questions about what the pregnant women who have been advised about the issue would be doing about the matter, but early on, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was moved to the point of anger when discussions about the possibility of abortions in such cases had been raised by the media.

This followed the suggestion by former health minister Dr Fuad Khan that the government should determine a policy on the termination of pregnancies because of the threat of the Zika virus and the quality of life issues awaiting a foetus born with microcephaly.

In the wake of Mr Deyalsingh’s unequivocal dismissal of any possible discussion of termination of affected foetuses, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley acknowledged that the law ruled that abortion is illegal but accepted the possibility of further conversation on the matter.

Faced with these grim realities and pending secondary confirmation of microcephaly, the Health Ministry, and by extension the Government has some difficult decisions to make about the issue of these foetuses and about the right of women to make their own decisions about their bodies and their unborn children.