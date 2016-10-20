The real poverty challenge

In the United States, 13 per cent of Americans are considered poor. But nearly three-quarters of these poor Americans have a car and an air-conditioned home and almost all of them have electricity, running water, toilets and a refrigerator.

In T&T, according to the 2009 Household and Budgetary Report, 22 per cent of the populace lives in poverty. But a 2014 poverty survey which is now before Cabinet notes that 40 per cent of Trinbagonians designated as poor own a car, and nearly all poor people have mobile phones and televisions.

What this shows is that the definition of poverty, let alone its measurement, is not as straightforward as most people believe. Most citizens conceive poverty in traditional terms of not having enough to eat, inadequate shelter, and inability to afford other basic goods required for living. And, indeed, the last poverty survey published did use the standard measure of nutrition, finding that just over 16 per cent of the population was unable to meet the standard requirement of 2000 calories a day.

Yet this approach was unsatisfactory even a decade ago, not least because T&T hardly has malnourished people—indeed, the opposite is by far a heavier problem and, in the past ten years, the number of overweight people seems only to have increased.

So how can it be that anyone can be described as poor? The short answer is that, in modern countries, material goods are not a direct measure of poverty. Rather, poverty is measured in relative terms within a particular society, which is why a poor American would be a middle-class Trinidadian and a middle-class Trinidadian would be a well-off Haitian.

This approach means that poverty is defined, in part, by an individual’s capacity to be a fully functioning member of his society. Hence, if a person’s material circumstances limit their ability to take part in the nation’s political life, or to take part in social activities, or even to be considered respectable by other citizens, that individual can be categorised as poor.

This may seem a very esoteric approach to a very pragmatic problem, but such a perspective, if taken seriously by governments, means that poverty must be tackled not merely by provision of welfare or measures to redistribute wealth—approaches which have never reduced poverty in any real sense—but also by revamping the socio-political structures which exacerbate poverty.

In T&T, many people who cannot by standard income measures be considered poor nonetheless still view themselves as economically oppressed, as shown by the recent petition to have the Government repeal the seven per cent online tax, even though anyone who shops online must be reasonably prosperous. At the same time, it is very likely true that, in this time of economic contraction, all save the very wealthy feel financially insecure.

It is in this context that the Government has allocated $2 million to acquire reliable data on poverty, with one report already completed. And, while data are usually useful in one way or another, it is not clear how these findings are going to be used.

With the official unemployment rate still below ten per cent, the cohort of people living in severe poverty is still well within the capacity of the Government to deal with. But most poor people in T&T don’t appear to be in dire circumstances materially, which means that the real poverty challenge is a political one—ie ensuring that the socially dispossessed are secure in this parlous era. And that is a more subtle and far more difficult challenge.