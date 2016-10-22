Claiming victory for a lost cause

It is encouraging that up to this point, after the expected bluster before and following the decision of the Appeal Court to throw out the election petition, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has not so far thrown up protestations about the quality of the judgment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the two other Appeal Court judges.

Now, however, UNC officials led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar have to acknowledge to their supporters that the party lost in its effort to have the courts overturn the results in five contested constituencies of the general election of 2015. The leader and her party executive cannot continue to misrepresent that reality to their constituents with claims of victory.

The judgment of the Appeal Court, like that of the High Court, is clear. Yes, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had no legal right to extend the time of voting in the Trinidad constituencies, but that in itself was not sufficient to invalidate the election results in the constituencies cited in the petition.

Also, as both courts have asked, why did the opposition party only seek to contest the results and require a rerun of the polls in the five selected constituencies they lost? Why not in all of the constituencies in Trinidad where the voting time was extended?

If, as the UNC now claims, the real intention was to determine the legality of EBC’s decision, why did the party move to the Appeal Court when the High Court had already ruled that the EBC was wrong?

The fact is that the current leadership of the party in the person of Kamla Persad-Bissessar has lost several elections and this was a major effort to have five by-elections initiated in the specific constituencies.

Those results say something about the quality of leadership given to the UNC by its leader and her executive. Also, the continuing losses of one kind or the other are indications of the need for root and branch transformation of the UNC and its approach to politics.

The strategy of attempting to convince supporters—the UNC executive cannot possibly think that shouts of victory by the likes of Senator Gerald Ramdeen and party leader Persad-Bissessar would have been taken seriously by those outside of its most fervent supporter group—has not worked in the past and is not likely to work in the present and future. They fool no one. It is therefore illogical and counter-productive to continue pursuing non-workable strategies.

Inevitably, the UNC has to face the realisation that after the enthusiasm for the People’s Partnership coalition, struck in the particular circumstances of the lead up to the 2010 general election, it has been downhill for the party since then.

At the moment the UNC is clinging tenaciously to its essential base in central and parts of south Trinidad. To win a general election the party has to find a way of widening its support base. The way the party is organised does not make it a very attractive political alternative for those who do not belong to its geographic and cultural base.

In typical style, UNC spokespersons such as Senator Wade Mark and chairman Khadijah Ameen have started describing about the upcoming local government elections as a referendum on the Government. The UNC leadership may just have to consider that the results can be an indication of the future of the UNC in its present form, pursuing the policies it now adopts.