Elevate Local Government debate

As Trinidad prepares for the holding of Local Government elections on November 28, it would be appropriate if the country’s two main political parties were to make their visions for the development of municipal and regional corporations the focus of their campaign rhetoric.

In many previous Local Government campaigns, the two main political parties have either focused on arguing national issues or trivialising the debate in terms of which administration built the most box drains.

While both parties should account for their stewardship of the municipal and regional corporations, the emphasis of the 2016 Local Government campaigning should be on the policies and programmes of the parties and their ability to implement what they have promised.

For decades, political parties have promised the devolution of power and the decentralisation of functions to increase the ability of Local Government bodies to deliver services within their defined geographic areas.

In its 2015 general election manifesto, the People’s National Movement went further and outlined a vision of regional and municipal corporations having a “direct relationship with the Ministry of Finance in similar manner to the THA to ensure adequacy of funding” with those bodies being “given the autonomy to develop and implement their own policies, plans and programmes within the framework of national policy.”

The PNM also spoke about amending laws to allow Local Government bodies to retain certain taxes collected within the districts and giving “preference to contractors within the geographic boundaries of a corporation, rather than outside, thus stimulating local economic activity and construction capacity.”

In its 2013 manifesto for the local election three years ago, the People’s Partnership administration said, “Local government should always remain a strategy by which local communities are empowered to take control of their development.

“The ultimate aim of government is to transform local government services through the devolution of authority to ensure increased efficiency, responsiveness and impact in the delivery, accessibility and sustainability of public goods and services.”

A detailed analysis of the positions of the parties indicates that their visions for Local Government are not dissimilar, which could make it easier to develop a consensus on the legislation needed for Local Government structures and functions.