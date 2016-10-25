Police shooting must be independently probed

It must be wearing on the aspirations and patience of the nation for relief from this nightmare of criminal activities to read a stream of editorials about the acts of criminality which happen on a daily basis in this nation.

But when it gets to the level of media and other social commentators articulating concern about possible illegal behaviours of those hired to protect and serve the citizens against criminals, ie, members of the police service, it is an even more troubling matter to deal with.

This time captured on video, the interpretation by many is that a team of police officers went outside of the law and shot to death Adelle Gilbert, a civilian in Embacadere, San Fernando last week.

Notwithstanding the reported statement that Gilbert was a man wanted for murder and other serious crimes, if it is true that he was shot in the back while trying to escape from the police, that cannot be something easily accepted.

Further, the comment of Inspector Michael Seales, Police Welfare and Social Association president, to the effect that what an officer, seen on video taking up something from the ground close to the body of Gilbert, may have been a 25 cent piece, must have annoyed many. What else, they would be asking, other than a shell from a bullet discharged at the scene? But even if Inspector Seales may have been right not to have easily accepted that the object was a bullet (that is, before confirmation) instead of a harmless 25 cents piece, why should a police officer be seen to be removing some object from a crime scene?

Whatever his experience or lack of it, even the most junior of officers should be conscious that a crime scene must be protected from outside interference. Above everything else, the public viewing of that video must raise questions: why does an officer want to clear the scene of potentially incriminating evidence?

Was he attempting to cover up the actions of his colleagues and himself by removing spent shells from the scene, if in fact the objects he put into his pocket were shells? Whatever the objects be, it will be difficult to allay the suspicion that he was seeking to tamper with evidence. If investigations find that it was the proverbial “25 cents,” he must surely face a charge of breach of proper police conduct.

It is an incident which again brings to the fore the request by David West, Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority for legislative change to place responsibility for such an investigation involving a member of the service in the hands of the independent PCA.

It is logical that police officers cannot be seen to be investigating their own—and this is whether or not officers can carry out their responsibilities without fear or favour. The question will be “how will it look” in the eyes of citizens?

That leads to another very important issue regarding communications between the public and the police. Acting Commissioner Stephen Williams and members of his senior executive have been pleading with members of the public to co-operate with the police by bringing information to their attention.

If it is found that officers were involved in some extra-legal killing of a civilian and that less than independent investigations were conducted into the incident, the hope for co-operation between the police and people in their communities must surely fade further.

The present Ag CoP, Harold Phillip must know that the credibility of the police service and the hope to have public buy-into the efforts of the police hinge on a speedy and independent investigation