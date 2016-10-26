Guardian Media committed to the fight against cancer

There was a time when a diagnosis of cancer was a death sentence. In fact, just a few decades ago, the prognosis was grim and only about one of two people diagnosed with cancer survived at least five years.

Cancer used to be a word people were afraid to speak in public. It was unheard of for anyone to openly discuss those diseases or share their experiences with it. The widely held view was that it could not be cured.

Today, thanks to advances in science and medicine, the outlook is much more positive. Some types of cancer can be cured. Treatments are becoming more refined and targeted, informed by the science and technologies now available, so that cancer can be managed much like other diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

The scientific knowledge emerging annually reveals the complexity of these diseases collectively called cancer. New things about the biology of cancer are being discovered almost every week.

Better detection methods and improved therapies mean there is improved longevity and quality of life for cancer patients. More precise ways to target cancerous tumours for treatment are being discovered which means healthy tissues are being spared and patients now suffer fewer side effects from the most common types of cancer therapy.

It is now also well established that as tough a battle as it can be, cancer can be beaten. With early detection and proper treatment, more and more people are being cured and are able to lead full lives after successful treatment. However, it is a battle that must continue to be fought on several fronts.

The pervasive nature of the disease means that there is hardly anyone who has not encountered cancer in one way or another, either through a loved one, or a friend, or even the direct personal experience of being diagnosed and treated.

Today, Guardian Media demonstrates its commitment to the fight against cancer in many tangible ways, including a donation to the Cancer Society of T&T, as well as using the company’s vast reach through print, television, radio and digital media to raise awareness by sharing information and experiences to dispel the myths, stigma and fear that often stand in the way of conquering cancer.

This is not a matter that this organisation treats lightly. The reality is that for all the knowledge that has been gained over the past few decades, there is still a lot about these diseases that is unknown.

To date, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has identified more than 100 chemical, physical and biological carcinogens and research is discovering new ones, explaining how they cause cancer and providing insight into ways to prevent these diseases.

Pollutants in air, water, food, soil or other material are among major factors. Lifestyles also increase the risk of developing cancer—obesity, low physical activity, alcohol intake, less breast-feeding, use of oral contraceptive pills and use of hormone replacements.

Sometimes cancer seems to run in families.

There is also the reality that it is a leading cause of death in T&T and this country has one of the region’s highest cancer mortality rates, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

That is why today and throughout this week, Guardian Media stands with all those who have lost loved ones to cancer, in solidarity with all the men, women and children across this nation battling these diseases and celebrates all those who have beaten cancer and are now living healthier, happier lives.