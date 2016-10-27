A political blunder of monumental proportions

Contrary to the conversation erupting on social and other media, the LifeSport report was not declared null and void by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer last Monday.

Rather, in her ruling the judge recommended that the report produced by the Central Audit Committee of the Finance Ministry be redone, this time allowing the principals named to respond to the allegations.

It was this breach of natural justice, and nothing else, which informed the judge's decision.

Indeed, she rejected claims for compensation by former Permanent Secretary Ashwin Creed and LifeSport directors Cornelius Price, Theodore Charles and Ronnell Barclay, emphasising that, "They were not able to prove that damage to their reputations would have been significantly less if the opportunity to be heard had been given."

The reasonable inference is that the judge found the prima facie case made out in the report to be so strong that she could not conceive any response from the plaintiffs that would have made any material difference.

In this context, the central figure in the scandal, former Sports minister Anil Roberts, has become quite voluble in arguing that the entire audit is fabricated and fraudulent.

Justice Dean-Armorer, however, specifically stated that the CAC auditors acted in a "systematic, rational and professional manner" and "there is no evidence before me in these proceedings that the defendant acted with any improper motive... I have found no trace of fraud, malice or personal interest..."

Mr Roberts, however, has been implying the exact opposite. Yet, despite this, he has not seen fit to take legal action against the report's authors, nor did Mr Creed and the LifeSport directors apparently point to specific instances of false allegations made against them in the report.

So although Justice Dean-Armorer, quite rightly, quashed the audit on the specific point of natural justice, the issue is still alive, albeit delayed.

What needs to be disclosed, however, is how and why the audit committee made such a fundamental error or, if the error was not the public servants', what led to the political directorate releasing the report before it was finalised. Nonetheless, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi stated last Tuesday in a media briefing that there is no need for a second audit report because, "The substance of the allegations are there. They're very actionable and they are with the respective authorities and are being acted upon."

He added, "I would not be too comfortable, if I was some people, in their newfound bravery and public utterances."

In this context, the announcement by UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that she will be elevating Mr Roberts to the Senate seems to be a political blunder of monumental proportions. Even assuming that everything Mr Roberts claims is true, his public image is now so tarnished that restoring him to the UNC frontline cannot bring any obvious political benefits.

Indeed, all that Ms Persad-Bissessar's announcement has done so far is resurrect all the allegations which led to Mr Roberts' resignation as Sports Minister in the first place, with not even UNC apologists being moved to defend him.

With local government elections due on November 28, Mr Roberts' return to public life is almost guaranteed to lose the UNC undecided and other voters. And votes are the real currency of a political party.