Gas stations must act carefully

The business of gas retail has steadily been evolving from a national service into a loss leader for many of these installations, a lure to draw in a customer based on the sale of food, drink and an ever-shrinking selection of products relevant to the upkeep of a motor vehicle.

The announcement by the Petroleum Dealers’ Association that it would stop accepting electronic payments for fuel purchases from today was a bit of bold gamesmanship aimed at the wrong audience.

The Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) has been complaining to the Government for months that its shrinking margins make the running of a gas station an untenable business for many of its members.

Robindranath Naraynsingh, president of the PDA, warned in July that the nation’s 170 gas stations were on the verge of collapse and complained that the Ministry of Energy was not responding to their concerns.

“An impending doom was surely coming if this situation persists,” he warned.

“Many of us are near

insolvency.”

The association specifically cites a 200 per cent increase in the Business Levy and the Green Fund Levy as responsible for destabilising the business of retailing fuel.

The withdrawal of the payment option has been announced as necessary because the card fees charged by local banks cut deeply into their remaining profit margins.

The business of gas retail has steadily been evolving from a national service into a loss leader for many of these installations, a lure to draw in a customer based on the sale of food, drink and an ever-shrinking selection of products relevant to the upkeep of a motor vehicle.

Forty of the 170 gas stations operate a convenience store and in the last two years, at least 20 owners have returned their keys to National Petroleum (NP), unable to continue.

But the decision to drop credit and debit card sales is wrongheaded on many fronts.

For one, it assumes that people will prove happy to walk around with hundreds of dollars to fill their tanks and that the change will be accepted without fuss by a public that has been encouraged for more than a decade to swipe a card and fill their own gas tanks.

The decision also caused a flutter of worry among organisations, including the Government, which deploy fleets of vehicles that are managed using fleet cards to purchase and track fuel use.

The memes noting that an influx of large quantities of cash suddenly showing up at gas stations at all hours of the day and night would be a tempting attraction for thieves arrived almost immediately after the announcement of the decision.

And finally, both NP and Unipet, the major vendors of fuel to the public, have both decided to continue to accept card payments. Neither company explained their reasons for doing so, but both must be aware of how their income is divided between cards and cash.

The PDA has inflicted a major annoyance on the travelling public in the hope, one expects, that they will force the Government to pay attention to their issues. That’s playing politics.

If the gas stations were serious about eliminating the cost of card payments from their bottom line, they already have an example from Unipet, who introduced a consumer version of their fleet payment card for fuel more than a year ago.

That system was designed to allow users to do cashless payments and to monitor how fuel was being purchased. There are other cashless models in use in the world.

There are ways this issue could have been handled to the benefit of the PDA, but this is the worst of all the possible options, and it’s hard to see how the organisation hopes to profit by this in any way.